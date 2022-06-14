LAKE GEORGE • Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana opened their 2022 youth horseback competition season June 4 with 58 participants, ages 1 to 18.
Participants participated in four events: 75 Up and Back; Barrels; Pole Bending; and Flag Race. There is also a Lead and Assist category, where the children are lead through the events by a parent or guardian. This event is open to anyone 18 and under as a way to get them started. Many of the children in this event end up riding on their own and participating in their age group category by the end of the season.
The divisions are separated by age groups: 10 and under; 11 to 14; and 15 to 18.
Ribbons are awarded to all participants of Lead and Assist and first through 10th place in each of the age categories. Points are accumulated through the season. An awards banquet is planned in September.
The next gymkhana is scheduled for Saturday at the arena at Lake George Community Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and events start at 9 a.m. Entry fees are $5 per event.
On July 2, the gymkhana is followed by an old fashioned Fourth of July pot luck BBQ, silent auction, and dance with live music provided by local favorite Swell.
For more information or to sponsor, call April at 719-838-1057 or Jackie at 719-433-3907.