As opportunities shrink for safe recreational shooting in Teller County, more than 100 people packed the Divide Community Center last week to hear proposed solutions.
Sponsored by the Southern Shooting Partnership, the listening tour included public land managers from federal and state organizations.
“This is not about taking your shooting away, not letting you go in the national forest,” said Dan Williams, board member of the partnership who represents Teller County. “It’s basically looking at the pressure from the Front Range, which grew by 40,000 people last year.”
In 2014, the Pikes Peak Ranger District closed a portion of Rampart Range Road recreational shooting. “We were having too many close calls,” said Oscar Martinez, district ranger.
But the forest and all public lands are becoming more dangerous for recreationists of all types. “We’re getting to the point where we’ve got some conflicts going on at times,” said Andy Hough, chairman of the board who represents Douglas County. “We’ve got campers on top of hikers on top of fishermen, on top of people shooting, and all the other uses, motorcycles, ATVs.”
Two years after forming the partnership, public land managers have identified eight potential locations for shooting ranges. One of them is in Teller County, near Wilkerson Pass. Other proposed sites are in Douglas, El Paso and Jefferson counties.
“We need to funnel some of this dispersed shooting into concentrated sites that are well-designed and positioned, that have fire-mitigation measures in place, vegetation cleared and fuel breaks,” Hough said.
The land managers are counting on opinions gathered in a survey — available that evening — to move ahead. “If we’re building ranges it has to work for you,” Hough said. “Otherwise, you won’t use them and we’ve wasted our time and money.”
Unlike the old days, many of today’s shooters don’t follow the unwritten code. “Turkey Tracks (a shooting area north of Woodland Park) is a good example,” said Martinez, the district ranger. “As more people found it, through word-of-mouth, and then you have social media and usage starts to spike.”
And the district has issued tickets in the area. “That was a concern to the fire chief in West Creek because people were shooting across the road,” Martinez said.
The survey will help the land managers generate a proposal for potential sites for shooting ranges. “We’re going to have to build a range that works for shooting, and the consequences, but also one that works for the neighbors that are there,” Martinez said.
The survey is available at douglas.co.us/dcoutdoors/southern-shooting-partnership-ssp.
The partnership represents Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Park, Fremont and Jefferson counties, in addition to land managers from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Denver Water, Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.