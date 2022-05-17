Miles Tuttle presented an amended feasibility study on sharing the Woodland Park Middle School with Merit Academy, when or if its chartering contract is approved, during a May 4 Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education work session/special meeting.
Tuttle, the district’s executive director of technology and operations, was joined by Susan Miller, who represented Cooperative Strategies, the consulting firm that prepared the study and the facilities master plan that will be finished this summer.
The team went through the study page by page. It is available in full on the district homepage, wpsdk12.org, under the “District Charter Information” heading.
The main takeaway from the presentation is that it is feasible to share the school. In fact, sharing the facility would bring it closer to a functional capacity of 900 students, based on available space and educational programs, while still allowing for growth — especially for the charter school, Miller said.
The real challenge, once the contract and lease agreement are signed, will be the timeline to accomplish the necessary construction along with all the other work the district has on its calendar before the next school year starts in late August.
A ballpark estimate put the cost range between $112,000 and $229,000. Miller said she thinks this range will cover any increases due to inflation and the availability of materials.
“If costs go over, we will bring the project back for guidance,” she said, adding that finding a contractor at short notice might also be challenging.
“I don’t see this happening by fall,” Director Chris Austin said. “If it doesn’t, there will be students in the building while we’re finishing the construction for a Merit-Academy winter opening.”
“We’ll go headlong but I can’t make any promises,” Tuttle said.
The draft of the proposed charter school contract is also on the district website under the aforementioned heading. There also is a link for the public to submit questions to be fielded at the district’s town-hall meeting at 6 p.m. on May 25 in the Woodland Park High School’s Dickson Auditorium.