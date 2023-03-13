In the effort to focus on academic success of students in the Woodland Park School District, the school board has cut funding for what is termed today as social-emotional learning.

Board president David Rusterholtz acknowledged this month that SEL has been cut which pleased some parents and not others, he said.

Last week, interim superintendent Ken Witt defended the cuts.

“The concept of social emotional learning is to ensure that students have the support they need,” he said.

The schools do provide support for students, he said, with a counselor in each of the five schools.

“If students have additional needs, we, of course, will provide additional support, for advanced students and those with special needs.”

Asked about the additional loss of funding to address mental-health issues, Witt was succinct.

“It is important to recognize that we are an educational institution and we will focus our resources, which are limited, on the academic success of our students,” he said.

The focus is chiefly the result of the significant learning loss students experienced during the COVID shutdowns, he said.

“People complain that (Colorado) is 38th in academic performance in the U.S.” he said. “Very few parents will say ‘I wish my kid had gotten more SEL.’ What they wish is that their student had gotten a better education.”

In the past interview with Rusterholtz, he acknowledged that federal funding to the district was no longer available. According to Witt, the school would not be applying for grants to fill the gap for mental health.

“Yes, those grants are over, and we have to make choices about what services we want to make available,” he said. “Grants go away and we have to make choices.”

To date, there hasn’t been an inordinate amount of phone calls complaining about the loss of SEL, Witt said.

“I understand that our community is concerned, and they have a right to be concerned whenever there are changes in resource allocation and we will always be as transparent as much as we can,” he said.

Social-emotional learning is not related to mental health, said Jacob DeSmidt, a senior at Woodland Park High School. “It’s a process of self-awareness and self-control.”

The idea is to learn how to properly function as an individual by interacting with others, DeSmidt said.

“Although benefited by counselors and mental-health services, it is not always entirely developed by them,” he said. “With Witt’s recent actions, students’ ability to learn about social emotional education is at risk.”

The Cripple Creek/Victor School District does have social-emotional learning, said Daniel Cummings, principal of Cripple Creek/Victor Jr. Senior High School.

“Our students don’t live or learn in a vacuum. If we can help them learn to cope with stress, self-regulate, and take responsibility for themselves while they are also learning fractions and vocabulary, we are doing our job,” he said. “It can be as simple as giving students the opportunity to collaborate on a team or as complex as creating space for peer mediation of student disputes.”