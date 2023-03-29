Students attending Merit Academy can now take the bus.

The Woodland Park School District announced that students of the charter school may now enjoy the same district school bus transportation opportunity offered to all other WPSD schools.

WPSD and Durham Bus Services have collaborated to expand bus services to all families within the district starting this fall, including those attending Merit Academy.

This expansion of bus services will not add any cost to the district, according to a press release issued by the WPSD.

“We understand that transportation can be a significant challenge for many families, and we are committed to making it easier for our families to get their children to and from school,” WPSD said in the release. “By providing bus services to all district families, we can improve attendance, reduce traffic congestion, and make the commute to and from school a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

“We encourage families interested in bus transportation to monitor your emails and our website at wpsdk12.org for updates. We will be providing more details on how to register, as well as an updated 2023-2024 route schedule, as soon as possible.”