More than 260 Woodland Park School District RE-2 teachers, families and other community members attended the March 9 Board of Education meeting, many to protest the words of a couple of school directors.
The evening started with crowds filling the Woodland Park High School Commons and holding signs that said, among other things, “Last Year’s Heroes are not This Year’s Enemies,” “We Love Our WPSD Teachers” and “Teachers are not the Enemy.”
The signs referred to two emails sent by School Director David Illingworth, one to WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal and the other to school board President David Rusterholtz, outlining plans of attack against teachers and the teachers’ union, the Woodland Park Education Association. The letters (available to read in full as attachement to the online version of this article at pikespeakcourier.com) were obtained through a the Colorado Open Records Act.
Rusterholtz said he was happy to see such a large crowd. “This is exactly what civic participation is all about,” he said. “We all come here for one thing — that’s our kids.”
Illingworth’s opening remarks were a condemnation of the Woodland Park Education Association — the teachers’ union. He said the board members have all had their turn in the barrel, largely at the hands of the union, and added that unions use their money to push ideologies of grievance and identity politics, and Marxist and Socialist teachings in the guise of social-studies courses.
“They (previous boards) handed the keys to the kingdom to the union, letting it use school resources to further its own agenda,” he said. “When I discovered this, I sent an email to the superintendent. … They received (the emails) and almost immediately the hate machine kicked into overdrive.”
Rusterholtz said board members, their families and their jobs are being attacked. “The union’s cancel culture has come to town,” he said. “I will not be intimidated by a union that seeks to feather its own nest.”
Director Suzanne Patterson also expressed negative feelings toward teachers’ unions but focused her comments almost entirely on the National Education Association, which she said was pushing legislation and campaigning for things the district community doesn’t want.
“We need to be aware of what’s going on at the national level,” she said. “Look it up for yourself.”
Note: Anyone can can download the National Education Association Legislative Program at nea.org and see where the organization stands on a variety of issues.
The audience didn’t agree. Rusterholtz had to bang his gavel and ask for respect and order almost constantly during Illingworth’s and Patterson’s remarks. One person was escorted from the auditorium.
Director Gary Brovetto used his opening remarks to clarify the events of Feb. 8, when he and Neal went to Woodland Park Middle School to address the student council.
In his written statement, which he read into the record, he stated that he went to the school to have a casual dialogue with students. His primary goal was to assess the experiences students had with the Summit Learning Platform.
“This is where I made a 30-second comment, out of a 40-minute dialog, expressing my concern that students who have been diagnosed with ADHD or Asperger’s may have difficulty with the Summit Learning Platform,” Broveto said.
After speaking about his son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is also bipolar, Brovetto said, “Let me be clear, my comments were not meant to be demeaning or derogatory toward those afflicted with ADHD, autism or Asperger’s. I feel terrible about the misunderstanding.”
During public comment, Bill Brown, a social studies teacher and National Speech & Debate Association sponsor, defined “uprightness” for the board and said it hasn’t been upright.
Brown said he isn’t any of the things many in the community believe about teachers — he’s not a liberal, not a union member, not a godless anti-Christian, and not someone who has never read the Constitution. He added that the board’s silence when these lies are being expressed about teachers is telling.
“I’ve never had much to do with unions but now I find myself, as a conservative, wondering that it might be time to join the WPEA,” he said. “The one thing unions are good at is standing up to bullies. …
“You have created an atmosphere where teachers are demoralized, isolated and barely holding on. Break away from this pattern, no longer demonize those who teach but, instead, get to know us, hear what we have to say and work with us to make this district the best it can be.”
Brown then commended Director Chris Austin, who served on the previous board, for his uprightness. His comments were met with thunderous applause and cheers.
Kersheed Rogers said the board is fueling the “hate machine.” “People who work so hard for our kids are fearful and hurt,” she said.
Claudia Martin said, “Teachers are the lifeblood of our schools. …Teaching is not a political act but an act of love.”
Erin O’Connell addressed Illingworth’s comments and, when Rusterholtz told her to direct her comments at the entire board, she said, “If David Illingworth can spout off negative things for 20 minutes, I get my four.”
After commending Austin for understanding that teachers are not the enemy, O’Connell said to the rest of the board, “Stop creating a hostile work environment. …I will not back down. We will not back down.”
On the other hand, Keith McKim said the board was doing a great job for the students. “A new nation of godly folks is rising up, (Critical Race Theory) will no longer be taught, (Black Lives Matter) will go back to the sewer,” he said. “American exceptionalism will be taught. The Left wants to lie about American History.”
His comments were met with laughter and a smattering of applause.
Jonathan Wright also spoke in support of the board.
“Our community’s core values are being attacked by an activist teachers’ union,” he said. “…Thank you for supporting school choice.”
Several people spoke about the possibility of leasing part of the middle school to Merit Academy.
WPHS sophomore Maddie Randolph said this would not be good for the students. “We’re a small school, but let’s not promote a small-minded philosophy,” she said.
Sixth-grader Bella Montgomery said her Woodland Park Middle School teachers are great and asked the board not to allow Merit Academy to use her school. “Please don’t do this to our teachers and students; they don’t deserve it,” she said.
Merit Academy sixth-grader Zoe Camellia said, “I love Merit Academy.”
Board members commended these students for their bravery in speaking at the meeting and encouraged those who didn’t get to speak to email their comments to board members and the superintendent.
Neal said no decision has been made regarding sharing the middle school and that closing an elementary school for Merit Academy’s use would not be proper. The middle school is underutilized, and state law requires districts to inform their charter schools about available facilities, but districts don’t have to approve a lease, he said.
“If there is no chartering contract there won’t be a shared school,” Neal said, adding that the district will not be responsible for any debts incurred by Merit Academy.
Miles Tuttle, WPSD technology and operations director, said the district is completing its facilities master plan. According to state law, he said, charter schools must apply to lease district facilities and, if approved, must meet all facility-master-plan requirements.
He said if part of the middle school is leased to Merit, it would have to provide its own cafeteria and its own art rooms, music rooms and other instruction spaces. They would figure out a way to share a gym while maintaining separation between the two schools.
In other business, administrator Tina Cassens presented the district Academic Achievement Report, which showed that most grades are doing well academically when compared to the state. In many cases, the students are doing better than the state overall, despite the impact of COVID 19 since 2020.
Cassens said elementary students have some catching up to do. “They weren’t served well by the hybrid pandemic program,” she said. “We should have chosen all online or all in-school learning.”
Eight-graders did extremely well in math, almost 25% better than statewide averages. They also did much better than state averages in language arts, she said.
“Don’t mess with our eight-grade math teachers,” Neal said. “They’re kicking it.”