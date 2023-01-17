Serving on the Woodland Park Board of Education, I receive many communications asking about this board’s vision and priorities. Certainly, each board member brings his or her own history and perspective to the board. I’d like to share some of mine.
My entire career has been one of public service through guardianship of our country, our community, and our children. I commissioned in the Air Force while in law school, when our country was at war, and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Military service developed my commitment to leadership, protection of the innocent, and the need to defend what is right. After leaving active duty, I became a district attorney, and my duty is to protect our community and ensure that we all can enjoy the individual freedom that is uniquely foundational in our Constitution and the fabric of our society. I likewise believe my service on the Woodland Park School Board is first and foremost one of protection: we must protect children’s futures by giving them the best educational opportunities in a safe and appropriate environment, free from harm, abuse, or exploitation.
Our community has high expectations for public education. It is only possible to meet those expectations if education is a partnership between school and family. Ours is a fiercely independent community, and where Colorado has codified local control of public education in its Constitution, this community demands it. I was elected to deliver on that demand.
I am committed to genuinely local control, which includes parental control of a child’s education. Our schools must recognize that ultimate authority on chidren’s education is the family, not the state, and not the federal government.
We must continue to adapt to the needs of students and press forward with changes necessary to increase academic success, ensuring every student has the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. This focus extends to my commitment to ensure we apply our educational resources to academic success first, empowering them to succeed, stand on their own, and make the best of their future.
There is no real choice if all schools and programs look the same. The expansion of great school and program choices for Woodland Park families is necessary to families seeking the best educational model and environment for each child. As a father of four children who attend two different district schools, I personally recognize the value of choice when making decisions that will affect each child’s future, and there are lots of families who are facing those same critical decisions every day.
Woodland Park should and will be the school district more families choose as we build greater awareness and academic success in our schools. After more than a decade of unbroken and dramatic decline in student enrollment, our first year in office saw it reversed: student enrollment this year increased by more than 10%. Now it’s time to reach for new horizons of growth, achievement, and partnership. Together we will continue to serve our families fearlessly with honor and accomplishment.
David Illingworth II is vice president of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education.