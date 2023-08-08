A day after the ACLU of Colorado filed a lawsuit Aug. 3 against the Woodland Park School District, the board lifted its order to ban Logan Ruths from speaking at school board meetings.

The lawsuit includes the school board and Ken Witt, the district superintendent.

The lawsuit alleges that after Ruths made a brief sarcastic remark at the school board meeting June 14, the directors banished him from the meetings, the property, and district-hosted events for more than a year or face criminal prosecution.

Ruths, who was fired as the district’s records clerk in March 2023, is a vocal critic of the board.

“It was only after receiving pressure from the ACLU about WPSD’s clear violation of Ruths’ constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, that the district decided to lift the unconstitutional banishment against him,” said Tim Macdonald, ACLU of Colorado Legal Director.

The board president, David Rusterholtz, argues that the board did not ban Ruths but rather issued a no-trespassing order after the remarks.

“I don’t like the word ‘ban’ because it just dramatizes everything,” Rusterholtz said. “‘Banishment’ is the word the ACLU uses.”

However, informed of the lawsuit while he was on vacation in Ohio, Rusterholtz said he reacted. “When I heard he was given the order for one year, I immediately called our attorney, Brad Miller, and asked him to rescind the order.”

According to the lawsuit, Ruths made the sarcastic remark in response to a speaker’s comments that Ruths perceived to be anti-LGBTQ+.

Ruths followed with a comeback, which lasted three seconds. “Where else do you do comedy? I’d love to see your show sometime.”

The exchange can be seen on a livestream video at: https://acluofcolorado.sharefile.com/d-s63ffc2a43de54d869091e1361b064c57.

The lawsuit alleges that although Ruths’ comments were brief, Rusterholtz abruptly stopped the meeting and threatened to have Ruths removed. Ultimately, the board intimidated him into leaving the property, the lawsuit documents state.

“Leaders within our public schools must be held accountable for their wrongdoings. That is what this case has done in Woodland Park,” Macdonald said. “We cannot allow leaders, especially those within organizations that influence our children, to support harmful speech they agree with and retaliate against speech that doesn’t align with their anti-democratic interests.”

Ruths was employed by the Woodland Park School District from February 2022 through March 2023.

The school board's next meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.