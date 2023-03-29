The Woodland Park School District was ordered last week to disclose video surveillance of a discussion among three school board members with Ken Witt, a candidate at the time for superintendent. Witt was appointed as the interim superintendent on a six-month contract in January.

First reported March 23 in an article by Jeffrey A. Roberts, executive director of Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, the judgement is the result of a CORA (Colorado Open Records Act) request by Erin O’Connell, a district parent. The board denied the request.

At issue is O’Connell’s efforts to view the 1.5-hour video which shows the four talking in the high school common area after the school board meeting Dec. 19. According to Roberts’ article published by the CFOIC, Eric Maxfield, an attorney and coalition board member, represented O’Connell.

In ruling for O’Connell, Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells cites the lack of transparency on the part of the school board members and the school district. Had the surveillance video been about an active-shooter training, for instance, Sells said he would likely not have ordered the video released.

In the article, Roberts writes that Bryce Carlson, attorney for the school district, argued that the security footage requested by O’Connell is “highly sensitive in the wrong hands. For example, knowing which entrances and exits are covered by security cameras and which are not would be incredibly useful to someone planning an attack.”

Sells termed Carlson language a “cheap shot” at Ms. O’Connell.

Because there was no audio attached to the video, Carlson argued that the three school board members had not indicated that they remembered any public business being discussed, Roberts reports in the article.

“We disagree with the ruling and intend to appeal. It’s unprecedented that passive surveillance be disclosed through CORA. This precedent unnecessarily risks school safety, and I fear the potential for abuse is great by those who wish to harass school officials, employees, and their families. I, for one, can vouch for that,” said David Illingworth III, board vice-president, in an email to The Courier. Illingworth is an attorney for the 4th Judicial District.

“Alarmingly, this ruling calls into question the privacy of anyone present in a government facility with passive surveillance, which is just about every government facility or public space,” Illingworth said. “Under Judge Sells’ ruling, for instance, the Aquatic Center could be forced to disclose surveillance to anyone interested in seeing their favorite swimmer’s latest bathing suit, or what time their ex-spouse leaves work every day. It’s chilling to contemplate.

“It is in the interest of not just our students, families, and staff, but the entire community that the courts don’t allow schools, parks, and swimming pools’ to be transformed into a surveillance state against their own citizens. We value the privacy, safety, and security of all who set foot in our schools, and we will pursue their interests in the appellate courts. Judge Sells’ ruling is an unfortunate setback for school security, privacy, and the learning environment. We can’t have people afraid to walk our halls because their every movement could now be forced into the public eye at the whim of anyone with an agenda, but that is the troubling road this decision could lead us down. For those reasons, we will seek review by a higher court.”

O’Connell disagrees.

“CORA laws exist to ensure transparency to the public,” she said in an email. “When they are violated by a BOE, it brings into question any law or policy they have sworn to uphold.

“I am continuously frustrated that the burden of holding this BOE accountable has fallen to the public. As public representatives in our community, this BOE needs to do better.”

Since the election in November 2021 when Gary Brovetto, Illingworth, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz joined Chris Austin on the board, O’Connell has initiated two lawsuits.

Brovetto resigned April 14 and Austin followed in December. The board appointed Cassie Kimbrell and Mick Bates, former chair of the Teller County Republicans, to replace the two.

Sells rules against the board in another O’Connell lawsuit

The Pikes Peak Courier reported that in March 2022, O’Connell filed suit accusing the board of violating the Colorado Open Meetings Law at its Jan. 26 meeting by approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Merit Academy.

The board listed the discussion about opening the charter school under an agenda item labeled “BOARD HOUSEKEEPING.”

In the lawsuit, O’Connell claimed that the board violated the open meetings law again on Feb. 9 when it “rubber stamped” the MOU, and again on April 13.

According to an article in The Courier, in April, the court issued a preliminary injunction against the board, finding that its use of the title “BOARD HOUSEKEEPING” was a “conscious decision to hide a controversial issue regarding Merit Academy, a related Memorandum of Understanding with Merit Academy and the intent to make Merit a charter school.”

The injunction ordered the board to “comply with the Open Meetings Law by clearly, honestly and forthrightly listing all future agenda items regarding Merit Academy.”