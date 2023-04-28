The Court of Appeals granted the Woodland Park School District a Motion to Stay last week.

At issue is the district appealing a decision by Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells ordering the release of video surveillance of a conversation in December between three school board members and Ken Witt, who at the time was a candidate for interim superintendent.

Witt was subsequently hired to the position. There was no audio on the video.

District activist and parent Erin O’Connell submitted a request to the school board under the Colorado Open Records Act seeking the release of the video. The board denied the request, O’Connell appealed and Judge Sells ruled in favor of the release.

Due to the Motion to Stay the case is paused until further notice.

A release from the school states: “The decision by the Court of Appeals to grant the Motion to Stay serves as a reminder of the crucial role in ensuring CORA requests are restricted. It is important to note that while CORA requests are intended to provide access to public information, security and privacy concerns fall outside of that classification. If passive video surveillance were ruled to fall under CORA, it could lead to an increase in public requests for access to passive video surveillance footage.”

O'Connell commented on the motion. "At this time, I'm simply wishing the courts will make a decision that reflects the need to ensure our elected officials are held accountable for their actions," she said.