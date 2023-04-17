The Woodland Park School District Board has appealed the order by Teller County District Judge Scott Sells to disclose video surveillance of a private discussion.

At issue is the conversation between three school board members and Ken Witt, a candidate at the time for the position of superintendent. The video camera caught, without audio, the four talking in the high school commons area. Witt was subsequently appointed by the board to a six-month interim position.

The board appealed the decision April 7, citing its concern that releasing videos of private discussions could put students and teachers at risk. The ruling could potentially lead to harassment of staff and families, stated the district in a press release.

“Woodland Park School District will challenge this misinterpretation of CORA for the safety of our students, schools, staff and families,” Witt states in the release.

Jeffrey Roberts, executive director of Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, first reported the judge’s decision in an article published March 23.

Sells’ ruling was in response to a denial by the school board to disclose the video after Erin O’Connell submitted a request through the Colorado Open Records Act. O’Connell is a parent and critic of the current school board.

The ruling by Sells calls into question the privacy of anyone present in a government facility with passive surveillance, said David Illingworth, board vice president.

“Under Judge Sells’ ruling, for instance, the aquatic center could be forced to disclose surveillance to anyone interested in seeing their favorite swimmer’s latest bathing suit, or what time their spouse leaves for work,” Illingworth said.

For the board, the issue goes beyond one conversation.

“Video coverage is highly sensitive information and if it falls into the wrong hands, could threaten student and district safety,” said the attorney for the district, Bryce Carlson. “For instance, knowing which entrance and exit paths are monitored by security cameras could be valuable information for someone who is planning an attack.”

The video requested by O’Connell is 1.5 hours and took place after the school board public meeting Dec. 19. O’Connell is represented by Eric Maxfield, an attorney and board member of the CFOIC.

She declined to comment on the appeal at this time.