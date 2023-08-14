I went to a fight and a school board meeting broke out.

School board meetings in Woodland Park are often contentiousness and always emotional, and the Aug. 9 gathering was no exception — at least during the public comment portion.

The line outside the district’s administrative offices had 25 people in it by 5 p.m., a full hour prior to the scheduled start time. It had reached 38 by 5:15.

Aspiring school board candidates Seth Bryant and Keegan Barkley took advantage of the growing crowd by soliciting signatures to make the candidacies official.

Some in the line said their early arrival was in response to a May 10 meeting where they allege students from Charis Bible College were encouraged to arrive early in order to provide a friendlier audience for the school board in the 100-seat chamber.

Of the 10 speakers during the public comment period, five could be categorized as being critical of the board and five were generally supportive of the board. Some speakers got enthusiastic applause after speaking their piece.

Logan Ruths decried the board’s “lack of ethical awareness.” Ruths was attending his first meeting since being banned and subsequently having the ban lifted after the ACLU filed suit on his behalf.

Other speakers criticized Professional Association of Colorado Educators membership, stated that they had taken their kids out of the district, worried about a lack of special education teachers and lamented the loss of teachers.

Pro-board speakers praised Merit Academy charter school and the American Birthright Standard while generally expressing appreciation for the board’s efforts.

Then started a school board meeting, which seemed incongruous in it’s tone considering the emotion of the previous 30 minutes.

Superintendent Ken Witt board Vice President David Illingworth II suggested changing the Merit Academy contract from a head count model to a space-utilized model. That was followed by a minor calendar change and a facilities update that centered on the addition of a new sidewalk at Gateway Elementary, lockers for sixth graders, new bleachers and replacement of old, wooden doors.

Chief Academic Officer Kimberly Moore gave an update during which she outlined a switch to a more standardized teacher evaluation system and explained the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

“(It) focuses on character development,” Moore said. “It helps staff create a strong sense of community in the classrooms and it helps building and staff members propel student growth and achievement.”

At the end of an unexpectedly ordinary meeting, board member Mick Bates made a motion the extend the public comment time to a maximum of 45 minutes in order to allow an additional five speakers (at 3 minutes per speaker).

Earlier in the day, the Woodland Park School District announced that it has hired all the necessary teachers for general education classes from kindergarten to twelfth grade for the 2023-34 school year.

“These schools are ready to welcome and support our students academically,” the district said in a news release.

The district has not yet filled its open positions in its special education programs. A nationwide shortage of special education teachers and support staff has made filling those positions challenging, the district said.

“To address the shortage of special education professionals, we are putting extra effort into recruiting and retaining top talent,” the district said. “We are also collaborating with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services to offer bonuses as incentives for these roles and will contract additional support as needed.”

The release said the district is ready for students to start showing up.