My job as a conductor on the Cog Railway probably provided the most interesting fodder for this column. I like this next tale that comes from that time.
In the old days, a passenger train had several conductors. The conductor assigned to the Pullman Sleeping Cars served only those passengers. He manned his equipment for that area, which carried about 20 passengers — mainly easterners, taking their first trip into the west. The experience often raised their curiosity, so the conductor served as an “Answer Man.” The temperament of these conductors was of primary importance. On any given trip, he might field some pretty unusual questions.
On a trip west on the Midland, a conductor was resting, having checked all of his passengers comfort. He had a spot in a far corner of the car where he could even catch a nap. He had just dozed off when a touch on his shoulder raised him. It was a very nervous lady. “Say, Mr. Conductor, my ticket says says that I am to have two hundred pounds of baggage and my trunk does not weigh more than one hundred and twenty-five. What can I to do about it?”
“Madam’” replied the accommodating conductor, “we will be arriving at Florissant in a few minutes and you can gather seventy five pounds of rocks to fill it up.”
Do you suppose that fossils were collected?
On Pikes Peak, I also got many an odd question, and I had to think carefully before answering some of them. Some “good” ones were:
“Why are there no pine cones up here?”
“Which one of these mountains is Pikes Peak?”
“Is this as high as we go?”
“Does the highway come up to the same summit?”
“Does the train stop at the toll gate?”
Since the work’s been completed on the summit work, the questions may be the different ... but I bet not!
I enjoyed teaching, but working on the Cog Railway was certainly more fun! I am amazed to hear that their new trains, which carry about 250 passengers, are going up now are almost full. This summer should be glorious.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.