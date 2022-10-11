The Northern Saw-whet Owl is the only local owl I’ve never seen, but just knowing this cool-looking owl is out there is good enough.
At night they keep busy hunting in conifer forest and riparian woodlands, especially liking Ponderosa Pine and Douglas fir. They are a fairly common owl year round, and during winter they prefer areas with thick cover.
Owls’ mostly brownish plumage provides excellent camouflage to stay hidden during daylight hours. They have large heads, flat faces, short necks, an upright posture and some have feather tufts on their head. Most owls are nocturnal and are found in or near wooded areas. Predatory adaptations include hooked beaks and strong feet with sharp talons. Some other owls that appear locally are the large Great Horned and the tiny Northern Pygmy, Western Screech and Flammulated.
The bite-sized Saw-whet is smaller than a robin. Their brownish body has white spots on top and their chest is white with reddish vertical streaks. They have yellow eyes and an oversized tuftless head with white markings. Saw-whets are cavity nesters that may occupy nest boxes. The round little juveniles have a solid light brown chest, contrasting their dark brown body and white forehead. The Saw-whet’s diet mostly consists of large insects and rodents, in addition to birds.
Your chances of hearing a Saw-whet are better than seeing one. Their harsh call sounds like a saw being sharpened on a whetstone. They also emit toot-like whistles in an endless rhythmic series. The toots of the local Northern Pygmy-Owl sound quite similar, but the Pygmy’s calls are a shorter and slower series that ends with some detached notes. Also since Pygmys are diurnal, they are more likely to vocalize mid-day.
I’ve only heard Saw-whets a few times. Around 9 a.m. on April 18, 2021, while hiking in the China Wall area near Tarryall, I heard one calling. Last month on a 14er hiking trip near Lake City, the weather forecast called for an early start, hiking in the dark with a headlamp for about an hour. I regretted missing the scenery, but figured I might get lucky and hear some owls. A Great Horned Owl was a good start, calling at the chilly trailhead. After about 30 minutes of hiking uphill I started to warm up, so removed my hood and rolled up the sides of my fleece cap to expose the ears. A few minutes later I was blessed with the rambling calls of a Saw-whet close to the trail.
Notable reports in September from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
Band-tailed Pigeon — one on Sept. 4
Broad-tailed Hummingbird — a few around most of the time through Sept. 20
Calliope Hummingbird — one or two around some of the time through Sept. 15
Clark’s Nutcracker — a couple of sightings
Western Bluebird — a few sightings
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on Sept. 13
Brown Creeper — one on Sept. 6
Western Tanager — a couple of sightings, last seen on Sept. 18
Virginia’s Warbler — one on Sept. 5, fall migrant
Orange-crowned Warbler — one on Sept. 21, fall migrant
Wilson’s Warbler — a few around some of the time, fall migrants, last seen on Sept. 21
Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few around some of the time, flock of six on Sept. 20
Green-tailed Towhee — a few sightings, last seen on Sept. 11
Chipping Sparrow — some around most of the time
Lincoln’s Sparrow — one fall migrant on Sept. 4
Cassin’s Finch — one on Sept. 15
Red Crossbill — a few on Sept. 12
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.