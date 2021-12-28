Santa Claus stopped in Green Mountain Falls last week to join the pantry elves at Church in the Wildwood. In deference to COVID restrictions, Santa, aka Danny Brownfield, and his elves arrived from the North Pole with toys for children whose parents came through the drive-through lane to pick up food.
Forming an assembly line of generosity, Santa and the elves distributed toys and food to people in front of the church on Ute Pass Avenue.
Among the elves that day were Bonnie Sipp, who manages the church food pantry, Vicki Samuelson, Karen Jacobson, Lynda Martinez, Jane Scanlon and Pastor Darlene Avery.
In addition to toys for the children, every family received all the fixings for the holiday meal — turkey, potatoes, vegetables, everything. The turkeys were stacked in a bright red truck decorated for Christmas.
The holiday packages are a special for the pantry, which helps people in need throughout the year. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the food needs have increased. For instance, in 2019, the pantry helped 375 people; in 2020, it served 2,440 people; and this year, to date, the church has distributed food to 1,500 people. In November, the pantry provided Thanksgiving meals for 77 people.
“Our dedicated volunteers show up biweekly, in every weather imaginable, with smiles and encouragement for each guest we serve,” said Sipp, the manager.
Sipp and her volunteers seek monetary donations this season as Sipp is known for her keen ability to get deals on food, saving anywhere from 40% to 90% on grocery items, which includes using coupons.
Because Green Mountain Falls is tucked between El Paso and Teller counties, Sipp and her team rely solely on help from community members.
Products, food and household items for the pantry can be dropped off anytime at the Green Mountain Falls post office collection station, 10560 Ute Pass Ave. (80819). Online donations may be made through the church website, wildwooducc.org.