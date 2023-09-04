A 911 call for a resident suffering cardiac arrest that could have gone south was instead saved by the professionalism of sheriff’s dispatcher Kaila Sanders.

Last week, Sanders was named “Telecommunicator of the Quarter,” by El Paso-Teller Enhanced 911 Authority.

“A responding deputy commended Kaila’s calm demeanor, professionalism and effectiveness on this call while dispatching fire, medical and law enforcement and getting key information to the responders,” said Lt. Renee Bunting. “She also helped arrange helicopter flight details while simultaneously reassuring and coaching the caller through CPR.”

Sanders has completed the Certified Training Officer course and is now training new dispatchers in the sheriff’s office.

Sanders received the honor at the law enforcement banquet last week hosted by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association at Shining Mountain Golf Club.

In a show of support, more than 150 residents, including county and city officials, paid tribute to Sheriff Jason Mikesell and his team. There were prizes, gift cards and donations from businesses in Cripple Creek, Divide and Woodland Park.

In addition to the dinner, the HDSA funded the purchase of firearms for the new officers.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Kara Wright was named Deputy of the Year for her leadership at the jail.

She is a certified instructor in Taser and Phazzer devices and recently graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy with POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certification.

“Corporal Wright volunteers to oversee the operations of the honor guard and is an active member of the recruitment team, mentoring new applicants to succeed within the agency,” Bunting said. “She consistently demonstrates one of the finest examples of service and leadership within the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.”

Before joining the sheriff’s office, Wright received the award for the instructor with the best driving skills in the Pueblo Police Department.

The evening’s master of ceremonies, HDSA’s vice president Tommy Allen, expressed gratitude to the association president, Jennifer Erdley, for organizing the event.

Bob and Jessica Burton, the father/daughter team at PBJ Cattleman Company in Divide, provided and grilled steaks on the patio at the club.

A nonprofit organization that helps fill gaps in the needs of the sheriff’s office, the HDSA recently purchased protective gear for the officers.

In December, the members host the annual Shop with a Hero for children in the community. The day begins with breakfast at McDonald’s followed by a shopping excursion to Walmart.