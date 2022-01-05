25 years ago, Tony Madone Jr. had already enjoyed a successful career as a farmer in both Colorado and Idaho. But the lifelong farmer, who says he has a gift for farming, had the thought that too many people didn’t have quality produce on their dinner tables, and he needed to do something about it.
That idea blossomed into Colorado Farm to Table, a nonprofit ministry based out of Salida, that provides fresh produce annually to food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries in Chaffee County and to all 64 counties across the state.
There are just two rules, says Board President Lisa Siegfried: first the produce is never sold; and second, it is given away within 72 hours so that it remains fresh.
Colorado Farm To Table operates on 15-acre Shine Farm in Salida. In 2021, the group gave away 139,000 pounds to 109,000 people. The number is lower than years past, said Siegfried. She said the farm has donated upwards of 350,000 pounds previously.
Initially, Madone ran the operation out of pocket, off of a two-acre farm in Salida. In 2005, after a paper ran a story about Madone and Colorado Farm To Table, an accountant stepped up to help Madone turn the operation into a 501©(3) nonprofit. Madone then added a board of directors and volunteers.
Siegfried noted that when the operation became a nonprofit, they began tracking the pounds of produce donated each year. She estimates that the group has donated 2.6 million pounds of produce since 2005.
Also in 2005, Siegfried notes that the operation was moved from a 2-acre plot on Vandeveer Ranch to Shine Farm. The organization had to grow in other areas as well, Madone said at one point they were buying cabbage and broccoli sets from greenhouse growers. Eventually, the organization bought land and built its own greenhouse and shop for tools and appliances. Even during the early years of the expansion, Madone said the organization increased the amount of produce grown increased annually.
At its core, Colorado Farm To Table represents an opportunity for people to give of themselves, Madone said.
“After eight years of growing produce and giving it away in the Salida area, other people saw what was being done and wanted to come forward and wanted to use their talent to help do the same thing,” Madone said.
He said the accountant who helped set up the nonprofit and served on the board in an accounting capacity helped feed others just as much as he did. Even though he couldn’t grow anything.
Today, Siegfried said Colorado Farm to Table has two employees working the farm and anywhere between 85-160 volunteers assisting with running the farm year round.
“They’re in the greenhouse in April, they’re planting seeds directly sowing seeds all throughout the year,” Sigfried said. “They’re cultivating and weeding, they’re laying down irrigation ditch, they burning certain areas that need to be burned.”
That’s all before harvest.
Two such volunteers are David and Cathy Wood have been volunteering about 10 years. The came to Colorado by way of Texas. They had a vacation hone which became their permanent home after retirement.
The farm is down the road from the Woods. David, a Rotary International member, does his best to live to the club’s creed of “service above self.”
“We’ve both been volunteer actives all of our adult lives,” David said. “We’re kinda geared to finding service projects in the community and working on them and we’ve learned that Colorado Farm To Table is one of the best ones that we can possibly be involved in.”
The Woods plant squash and broccoli for Colorado Farm To Table. They also help with weeding. During harvest time, the Woods spend about 20-30 hours in the field, working with cabbage, sweet corn and acorn squash.
For Madone, who left Colorado Farm to Table officially just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it’s the willingness of volunteers like the Woods, that made his idea a reality and much more.
“Certainly, to Salida and the state of Colorado, having served all 64 counties for a number of years, the latter years of my operation, [Colorado Farm to Table] meant something on the table to those that needed but to Salida, to the volunteers like Cathy and David Wood, it gave them an opportunity to give of themselves,” he said. “For hundreds of people in that area it gave them a chance to be a part of giving of themselves and I just can’t see that you could do anything better.
To learn more about the organization, or to donate or volunteer visit coloradofarmtotable.org.
