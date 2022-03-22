I was the senior enlisted member of a training squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. The commander and I had over 500 18-year-old Airmen we were responsible for leading. Not only were we to motivate them to fully engage in their initial training for their job specialty, it was also our responsibility to keep them safe. Every Friday afternoon, there was a base parade of all the training squadrons with several thousand Airmen marching for competition.
At the end of the parade, each squadron would peel off and head back to their assigned barracks building for final instructions before being released for the weekend. The Military Training Leaders who managed them would give their instructions, then the commander and I would mount the wooden platform to give our comments to the antsy military members yearning for weekend freedom.
When I would mount the platform, I would yell out, “What’s my favorite saying?” In unison, 500 Airmen would thunderously yell out, “Don’t be stupid.” I would then share some motivational comments and a safety briefing. As I was about to leave the platform, I would yell it out again, “What’s my favorite saying?” Once again, they would roar back, “Don’t be stupid.”
I knew it was a sign of success when an Airman stopped me in the base exchange (BX) and asked if I was the “Don’t Be Stupid” first sergeant. I nodded yes, and then he began relating to me an account of a recent party he had attended. He said the alcohol had been flowing and one young Airman was clearly not taking no for an answer from a young lady he was attempting to romance. The Airman watched as one of his comrades went over to him and said, “Hey, remember what the first sergeant favorite saying is … don’t be stupid.” The Airman took the warning to heart and backed off from his romantic advances. The young Airman smiled and said, “I wanted to share that with you because your phrase made a difference.”
Not only were we trying to keep our Airmen safe for the weekend, we were also teaching them how to be successful in their Air Force careers. I smile now because those young Airmen under my watch care are now the senior enlisted leaders in the Air Force with 22 years in service. I have to wonder if any of them at decision points in their career, reflected back to a lesson their old first sergeant tried to teach them to simply avoid being stupid.
Just as I was trying to give them a foundation of proper thinking to succeed, God has given us a user’s manual of 66 books contained within the Bible. One particular book is designated as Proverbs which is packed full of wisdom. I am not sure God would approve of me calling it “The Don’t Be Stupid” book of the Bible, so I will say it’s God’s “Don’t Be Foolish” letter to his people.
By embracing the wise teachings contained within those 31 chapters, we can certainly live our life in a wise manner based upon the principles of God. In fact, since there is a chapter for each day of most months, reading a chapter a day to begin your activities would give you a foundation for success. By practicing this daily discipline, the words in Proverbs will begin to burrow themselves into your life and will be of incredible assistance to you when you are faced with decisions in life. And, yes, those words might keep you from doing something stupid.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.