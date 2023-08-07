People who die by suicide are not necessarily mentally ill. People who end their lives with a firearm are less likely to have had a diagnosis of mental illness. The Preventing Suicide by Safe Firearm Storage Workshop in Woodland Park last week highlighted the connection between suicide and quick access to guns.

“It takes a community; it’s about having that conversation with people who may be in crisis or have firearms in the house and not stored safely,” said Ashlee Shields, Teller County Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

Shields led the workshop July 31 in the Woodland Park library. Sponsored by the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership and Teller County Mental Health Alliance Lethal Means Task Force, the workshop focused on barriers to suicide that included safe storage.

The workshop began with a jolt.

“If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t take a chance,” said Pete Leizer, who told his story in a video presentation. Pete lost his wife and son to suicide, each with a firearm he failed to safely store.

Today, Leizer is an advocate for firearm safety for the partnership.

Eli Varney, LCSW with Family Care Center in Woodland Park, spoke of a client, a veteran who had been deployed multiple times while serving in the U.S. Army and had thoughts of ending his life.

“He suffered depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and divorce, stored his guns two floors down from his bedroom,” Varney said, adding that the client had given him permission to share the story.

The human connection for one suffering depression and isolation is key to changing the mindset of someone who contemplates suicide, said Cass Walton, executive director of the suicide prevention partnership.

Like Leizer, Walton turned her grief after the death by suicide of her best friend to helping others, volunteering at first with the organization.

“I didn’t see the signs,” she said.

From 2018-20, 33 residents died by suicide. In a county where one in four residents are veterans, in that two-year period, of the 33 deaths by suicide one was a veteran.

“My theory, not backed up by data, is because there is a strong veterans’ community here,” Varney said. “There are so many organizations here to help veterans, so they feel less alone, less isolated.”

Religion and faith are other protective factors, said Alan Katzen, licensed clinical social worker for Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and on the advisory council of the alliance.

“If there are no warning signs, then how do we know who is in crisis?” he said. “We don’t.”

The average age of people who end their lives by suicide is 44, with those between 45-65 the most at-risk. While 81% are men, women are closing the gap.

“Women are feeling more comfortable with firearms,” Walton said.

Law enforcement officers from Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to answer questions. One of the officers highlighted the provisions of HB 21-1106

The bill requires that firearms be responsibly and securely stored when they are not in use to prevent access by unsupervised juveniles and other unauthorized users.

For owners of firearms who want protection against other people, Shields suggested the biometric lockbox for safe storage as well as quick access.

“Unsafe storage and storage that allows children and teens access to firearms are associated with higher risk for firearm suicide and unintentional firearm injuries and may be a key factor in school shootings,” Shields said.