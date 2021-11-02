In the last of four candidate forums Oct. 26, David Rusterholtz, Amy Wolin and write-in candidate Aaron Helstrom discussed several topics, including the role of a school board in determining curriculum and citizenship education.
The three are contending for a District B at-large seat on the Woodland Park School District Board of Education. It’s a four-year term.
Rusterholtz is part of a four-candidate block whose ads in The Courier were funded by the Teller County Republican Central Committee. The other three candidates in the conservative block are Suzanne Patterson, David Illingworth and Gary Brovetto.
Rusterholtz emphasized his ties to the community and his work with students to include supporting and attending the gymkhanas hosted by the Woodland Park Saddle Club. To prepare for the election, he talked to teachers in the district. “I am a servant of the electorate,” he said.
Wolin, the mother of a student in the district, is currently on the school board, filling a vacancy left by Beth Huber. Wolin emphasized her role as a listener. “Everywhere I go, I bring a notebook to collect public comments,” she said.
Helstrom, the father of a student in the district, highlighted his military service as an Inspector General with the Marines, a role he said prepared him for leadership on the school board. “I want to ensure the rights of the parent and the child and never compromise our moral ideals,” he said.
During the 90-minute forum, tesponding to questions from moderator Carrol Harvey, the three candidates agreed on the need for transparency between the board and the community.
Along with expressing concern about declining WPSD enrollment, “700 last year, for instance,” he said, Rusterholtz took aim at the teachers. “Our children are being indoctrinated rather than educated,” he said. “Parents do not like our curriculum.”
Wolin concentrated on the positive in her replies. “I really look forward to the resurgence of our arts programs to include live performances,” she said. “I love seeing kids succeed.”
While Rusterholtz said that Woodland Park students’ test scores are average, he considers the scores an opportunity. “We can have STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) magnet schools; that’s what other schools are doing,” he said, adding that the district denied the application for a charter school by the founders of the Merit Academy, which opened in September as a contract school with the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Helstrom wants to ensure the Constitution is taught in the schools. “We need to instill priorities,” he said.
Wolin emphasized that the schools must ensure an atmosphere of civility and a culture that is inviting and where students want to be.
In relation to the diversity, Harvey asked about the role of a school board concerning curriculum. “With the parents, teachers, superintendents and the board of directors, we will choose a curriculum that satisfies the state requirements,” Rusterholtz said.
The board is charged with reviewing the curriculum at all levels in order to ensure that students are meeting the state requirements, Wolin said.
Asked by Harvey what schools should do to prepare students for citizenship, Wolin emphasized the importance of recognizing that Americans have different opinions. “You don’t always get your way,” she said.
Civic classes must emphasize the greatness of America, Rusterholtz said. “People come here from all over the world,” he said. “Classes should place an emphasis on America’s exceptionalism. Across the county, people are tearing the country down.”
Helstrom acknowledged the divisions in America but said that children should not be on the front lines. He added that the school survey the community about citizenship education. “We should teach the students and the community with a well-formed plan about citizenship,” he said.