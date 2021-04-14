FLORISSANT • A 75-minute operation by Four Mile Fire Protection District made the difference between life and death, mental recovery and brain damage, for Mary Barrowman.
In her eyes, the Four Mile fire and EMS personnel will forever wear that mythical shining armor.
Barrowman and her husband Glenn live on a hilltop in Lakeview Forest Estates, where they do regular fire-mitigation projects. The work is sanctioned by and on the radar of Four Mile Chief Jay Teague.
On Feb. 25, Mary spent hours working in a field, cutting, trimming and burning. She drank water but not enough to stay hydrated. “I blacked out mid-afternoon but kept burning for a couple of hours … and was able to get home and shower,” she said.
Subsequently, she experienced a headache and nausea and began vomiting, conditions that were followed by hallucinations. “I started seeing fire in the house, smoke in the dining room and foyer,” she said. “Because of my fears of fire and smoke, Glenn was standing right next to me and I went down into his arms.”
Glenn dialed 911.
“The call came in originally as a possible stroke,” Teague said, adding that Captain Anthony Benavidez was the first on scene. “Anthony did a patient assessment on Mary and immediately made the call for a Flight for Life helicopter.”
Within minutes, two ambulances arrived — Four Mile’s Rescue 31 and Southwest Teller County from Cripple Creek. “We started an IV and had to give her meds right away to calm her down,” Teague said.
There was a problem: the Barrowman home is not accessible to a helicopter. As a result, 10 Four Mile volunteers established a landing zone on a parcel of flat land as a meeting spot for the ambulance from Southwest Teller. “Then we all carried her to the helicopter,” Teague said.
Barrowman knows the story by hearsay. “I have no memory from 3:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 25) until mid-morning Saturday, when I became slowly aware of my surroundings in Penrose St. Francis ICU,” she said. “They couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me for 40 hours — in the hospital.”
Barrowman heard about her reactions from a trusted source. “I was fierce, tried to hurt people, so they put me in restraints for 24 hours,” she said. “I started chewing to get out of my restraint. My daughter told me the doctor came to examine me and I grabbed his throat, skin and stethoscope — luckily he was a big tall guy.”
Ultimately, Barrowman was found to have acute metabolic encephalopathy (a condition in which brain function is disturbed either temporarily or permanently due to different diseases or toxins in the body) with hyponatremia (a condition that occurs when the level of sodium in the blood is too low).
“One of the funny things is that one of our EMTs, Chris Walters, is a retired doctor, and when he saw Mary and her symptoms, he diagnosed what it was right on scene, hyponatremia,” he said. “But we’re not allowed to diagnose on the ground.”
As Mary has recovered her cognition, with no after-effects, Teague reviews what happened, “I think it was the exhaustion, a little dehydration mixed with the imbalance in the electrolytes,” he said. “And the resulting brain swelling was ultimately what caused her emergency.”
Barrowman’s path to recovery is available at grocery stores.
“I’m supposed to drink a Gatorade a day and stay physically active,” she said. “Because I’m totally healthy and the doctors couldn’t find anything else wrong with me.”
Rescue underscores need for the fire protection district
The story of Barrowman’s experience and rescue by firefighters from Four Mile Fire Protection District thrusts the department in the spotlight.
Under Teague’s direction, Four Mile has gone from an agency that nearly closed its doors a year ago to one of the largest departments in Teller County with up to 50 volunteers. “We had almost 31 volunteers on that call,” Teague said.
Teague credits the collaboration with Flight for Life and Southwest Teller Ambulance for the speed of the operation. “We designate a flight officer who will actually talk through a radio to the pilot, letting the pilot know the wind conditions, what direction to come in from along with ground obstacles like power lines,” Teague said. “It is just a well-orchestrated, well-coordinated operation.”
For Teague and the team, this 75-minute operation was an example of frontier medicine. “At best, to take someone via ambulance down to a high-level trauma center, you’re looking at an hour-and-a-half to two hours, if the road conditions are good,” he said. “So by using Flight (for Life) we can knock 30 to 45 minutes off sometimes.”
For the team at Four Mile, Barrowman provided an additional training session. “I hate to say this because of what Mary went through but the call was good for us,” Teague said. “Because most of the people out here are older than 50, have health issues and are at high elevation. And the outcomes are usually not very good. Especially our stroke patients.”
After the loss of two stroke patients — one recently — the call was chilling. “We thought, ‘oh, no,’ because Mary is someone we really know,” Teague said. “For Mary to have such a great outcome, it really lifted the spirits of our EMS guys.”
As the Four Mile area grows, with new residents fleeing urban strife and traffic, the fire protection district is a vital asset to the community. Today, the team includes three captains, three lieutenants, a host of wildland and structural firefighters, emergency medical technicians and a large cadre of support personnel, Teague said.
“We are getting ready to add a couple more officer positions due to our growth,” Teague said.
Along with what they term a pay-it-forward donation, the Barrowmans came to the training session April 6 to thank the Four Mile team. “Seeing Mary address my first responders at our training this Tuesday to thank them for saving her life not only substantiated our hard work but stoked the fire in my personnel to continue improving,” Teague said.
The Barrowmans’ gratitude includes a message to the community. “We encourage rural residents to support their lifesaving fire and EMS departments with donations and involvement,” Mary Barrowman said. “They are our lifeline.”