Lurking in the deep forest, a large raptor awaits, always present yet seldom seen.
I have observed Northern Goshawk in my Woodland Park yard area and along the Lovell Gulch Trail, and have also seen and heard them along the Rainbow Gulch Trail at Rampart Reservoir. Northern Goshawks are in a group called Accipiters that specialize in catching and eating birds. Accipiters have long narrow tails and relatively short broad wings that are rounded at the tips. They are capable of speedy precise flight through thickly wooded areas to surprise their prey, but also can be seen soaring above the treetops. The typical flight pattern of Accipiters is a series of flaps followed by a glide. The Northern Goshawk is the size of a Red-tailed Hawk and is larger than the other local accipiters, the Sharp-shinned and Cooper’s Hawks.
The adult Northern Goshawk is dark gray above and paler below with fine black streaks, and also has a bold white stripe above the eye. Note that Cooper’s and Sharp-shinned hawks have reddish barring on the chest. Goshawk’s robust body boasts a three and a half foot wingspan. Their long wide tail is accented with thick black barring, and also look for fluffy white feathers at the base of the tail. Sexes appear similar and note that immature Goshawks are brownish with wide brown streaking on the chest and belly. Preferred habitat for the Northern Goshawk is conifer forest and aspen groves (especially mature stands of timber) in the foothills and mountains. They can also be found at forest edges and at times they may wander above treeline, especially in the fall. Although they are resident, some individuals may migrate to lower elevations during the winter.
Goshawks primarily feed on birds and mammals, preferring bigger prey items like grouse and rabbits. Snakes and large insects may also supplement their diet. I have seen them chasing squirrels in my yard and my neighbors have had some chickens eaten by goshawks, which is how they acquired the nickname “chicken-hawk.” At times they can be located by their series of loud screechy calls. During a stoop (high speed dive at a prey item), Goshawks can approach speeds of 70 mph.
While hiking on the Lovell Gulch trail I had a special close encounter. After a startling loud noise behind me, I turned my head just in time to see a Goshawk zip past me just an arms length away, cutting through the air at high speed. It continued gliding down the wide descending trail and when it reached the bottom, flared out its wings and tail in a braking action before disappearing into the forest. I suspect that it was hunting along the trail and whipped around a corner, surprised to see me there it had to swing around me. Like many wildlife encounters, being in the right place at the right time can lead to once in a lifetime observations.
Notable reports in October from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Downy Woodpecker — a few sightings
• American Robin — last seen on Oct. 22
• Mountain Bluebird — last seen on Oct. 11
• Ruby-crowned Kinglet — one on Oct. 11
• Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on Oct. 4
• White-crowned Sparrow — two fall migrants on Oct. 4 and 5, one from Oct. 15 to 22
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies, winter visitor arrival dates — Pink-sided and Oregon on Oct. 4; White-winged on Oct. 15; Slate-colored on Oct. 18
• Lesser Goldfinch — one on Oct. 4
• Evening Grosbeak and Pine Siskin — a few sightings
• Cassin’s Finch — some around some of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.