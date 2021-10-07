Passing through the doors of The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, and entering the soaring atrium lobby puts visitors squarely in the midst of late 19th-century history of Denver. Opened in 1892 at a cost of $2 million to construct and furnish, The Brown Palace remains the oldest continuously operating hotel in downtown Denver.
In mid-September, my husband Ron and I were privileged to spend the night at The Brown, savor amazing culinary experiences and bask in the ambiance and history of this almost 130-year-old marvel. It is surely a unique destination where you will be treated like royalty!
The first thing visitors note about The Brown is its unique triangular shape that allowed it to be built on a lot located at an intersection of two differently aligned street grids in what is now the heart of Denver. Henry Cordes Brown donated 10 acres of his farmland, in the interest of developing the hamlet of Denver into a progressive city. He also donated the land on which the state capitol building, as well as for his namesake, The Brown Palace.
Our luxury accommodations for the night were located on the ninth floor, which is part of the recent multimillion-dollar renovation of the Top Of the Brown suites. The 1930s Art Deco style is fully embraced in these modernized spaces. As we stepped into the rooms a soothing aura greeted us with soft, restful shades of cream and gray-blue, lush draperies, and a stylish and sophisticated vibe that invited us to simply indulge in the experience.
Ron and I were given a fascinating and informative tour of the hotel by Complex Director of Sales and Marketing Justin Budyak and Sales and Marketing Coordinator Iris Berger. The original golden onyx, mined and transported from Mexico, graces the walls of the Italian Renaissance-style lobby. Natural light streams through the stained glass skylight suspended between the eighth and ninth floors.
Before construction of The Brown, a 750-foot artesian well was dug that continues to be the water source for the hotel to this day. In 1892, The Brown was the only hotel in Denver with running water and flush toilets. It was also one of the first steel and stone structures in Denver, rendering it fireproof. The growing city elite as well as out of town visitors came to stay in this most modern of venues to dine, imbibe and rest their heads. Of course renovations, reconfigurations and upgrades have continued over the years to ensure the Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond status of The Brown.
When The Brown was built, it overlooked two historic landmarks that predate it and are still within sight. The Gothic-revival style Trinity United Methodist Church, completed in 1888, boasts a unique stone steeple. Across Tremont Street is a building that was built in 1880 as a girl’s boarding school. In the early 1900s, it was renamed The Navarre, and operated as a brothel. As the story goes, tunnels connected The Navarre and The Brown, allowing patrons of the “sporting house” to discreetly travel between the buildings. Are the tunnels still there? Possibly, but they are likely blocked.
The Brown Hotel transcends its place as a historic venue. Recently unveiled renovations combine the hotel’s historic heritage with modern amenities and traditional, elegant decor. It boasts elegant meeting spaces, lively bars and restaurants, an award-winning spa, and welcoming lounges for relaxation after a day of shopping and sightseeing. The spa is located off the lobby, and incorporates well-being through a wide variety of treatments: massages being No. 1.
Of course, any hotel the caliber of The Brown has celebrity stories. Every United States president except for four has stayed there since its opening. President Dwight D. Eisenhower campaigned at The Brown in 1952. The Beatles were guests in 1964, when they performed a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Young women clamored to obtain employment at The Brown hoping they might have an opportunity to see the fab foursome. Suites dedicated to famous guests and decorated with memorabilia honor Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt, and The Beatles.
No visit to The Brown Palace Hotel is complete without indulging in an opportunity to dine, snack and imbibe. Ron and I were treated to a gourmet dinner at the elegant Palace Arms. The recently renovated restaurant is decorated with Napoleonic-era military antiques, murals and comfortable seating. Attentive waitstaff described the delectable menu in detail, making it almost impossible to decide what to order. We eventually settled on signature cocktails made and individually bottled in-house, caviared eggs, Chilean sea bass for me and a hand-cut steak for Ron, and banana mousse for dessert. This was truly a memorable feast, served in an atmosphere befitting the aura and ambiance of a grand hotel.
Formal afternoon tea, served in the lobby of The Brown, is a daily event that is not to be missed! Of course, we took part in this delightful occasion. Soft piano music played as patrons drifted into the light-filled open-space. Hushed voices, and the clink of cutlery and china cups being gently placed onto china saucers provide a background hum. Customers choose from a wide variety of aromatic teas. Then out comes a three-tiered extravaganza consisting of scones served with Devonshire cream and lemon curd, tiny tasty finger sandwiches and a selection of pastries that caused us to almost swoon. Pinkies out, we sipped our tea and feasted on treats until we could eat no more.
A night at The Brown afforded us the opportunity to explore downtown Denver and the 16th Street Mall. We shopped in historic Larimar Square, hopped on the free bus to Union Station, and wandered throughout the green-space surrounding the flowing South Platte River. We also made a stop at the Denver Flagship REI located in the restored 1901 Tramway Building, and a too brief visit to the Anschutz Collection at the American Museum of Western Art, located in the Navarre Building across from the hotel, completed our whirlwind visit to Denver.
Anytime is a good time to visit The Brown Palace Hotel — especially when you feel a need to be treated like royalty. With the holidays just around the corner, for a birthday or anniversary celebration, or just because you deserve it, this is the perfect venue for a brief escape into a world of pampering, pom, and partaking.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@ pikespeaknewspapers.com.