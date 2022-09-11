Willkommen and all aboard!
The Royal Gorge Railroad once again is offering a fun-filled Oktoberfest celebration. The seasonal train experience began Sept. 8 and runs through Oct. 21.
Passenger trains leave several times daily from the Santa Fe Depot in Cañon City to journey through the breathtaking, 10-mile-long Royal Gorge.
Children and adults will be entertained by the majestic scenery, oompah music and German cuisine. German-style and Colorado beers, quality wines and cocktails will be available throughout the journey from the fully stocked bar.
Riders may choose to add on a special Oktoberfest dining experience. The menu features bratwurst served over red cabbage and sautéed apples, topped with spaetzle drizzled with Düsseldorf German mustard, and served with a toasted challah roll and butter.
Autumn is the perfect time of year to board the train and travel in comfort while enjoying spectacular fall colors, cooler weather, friendly service and a hint of nostalgia. A range of classes of service is available. The Vista Dome is an elevated, partially domed car with comfortable booth seating. The renovated Deluxe car has casual table-style seating and expansive windows. Coach class features high-back train-style seating with full views.
The open-air observation car invites riders to step outside and absorb the 360-degree views of the steep-walled canyon, tumbling Arkansas River, soaring geological formations, wildlife and historic sites. Depending upon the time of day, the brilliant colors of the rocks are constantly changing as the sun moves across the sky, sunset melts into dusk and the moon and starlight illuminate the darkening horizon.
In 1880, the railway through the canyon was completed after overcoming a multitude of engineering challenges. At one point the gorge narrows to 30 feet, and this necessitated the construction of a 175-foot-long hanging bridge suspended over the river below. Here the canyon walls rise a majestic 2,600 feet above the tracks.
Passenger service on the historic railway ended in 1967, followed by 32 years of nonuse. In 1999, Mark Greksa and his family resurrected the rail line and led it to become the premier destination attraction it is today.
Being of German descent, Greksa has taken an active interest for the past 15 years in planning the Oktoberfest event and menu.
“Oktoberfest on the Royal Gorge Route brings a sense of ‘Gemütichkeit’ — a term associated with a feeling of well-being or warmth,” notes Greksa. “It’s a friendly atmosphere complete with German sausages, sauerkraut, and of course traditional German style bier.”
Nearly 250,000 passengers ride the train yearly.
Testimonials include: “Train ride awesome and view was great.” “The river is spectacular and the remnants of the old mining equipment is something to see.” “We loved the open air car; views were amazing.” “The whole experience was a highlight of our trip to Colorado.”