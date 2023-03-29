Canon City is only about 45 minutes away from Colorado Springs and the more desert-like environment offers warmer hiking conditions. Winter weather is possible in March, so beware of muddy conditions and be sure to visit when trails are dry.

In Canon City, from the intersection of Hwy. 50 and Hwy. 115/9th St., drive westward on Hwy. 50 for about 8.25 miles to County Rd. 3A and turn left, basically at the entrance to the Royal Gorge Park area. Wind southward for about 2.5 miles to the trailhead parking area on the right.

Locate the Dark Side of the Moon Trail sign on the south side of the lot. Begin hiking and after about 50 yards swing left and pass through a tunnel under County Road 3A. Just beyond the tunnel, hit the beginning of the loop and turn right on Dark Side of the Moon.

Traverse eastward through a large burn area that converted the landscape to an extensive grassland with a desert-like vibe. This exposed area is best hiked in early morning, but also gets good sun exposure to help keep the trail dry. The bare terrain is highlighted with occasional rock outcrops and pinyon-juniper skeletons. After about 1.25 miles enter the trees and some welcome shade.

After about another 100 yards, you hit a tricky spot at a large rock, where a worn area goes up and over the rock. After the large rock, the trail becomes obvious again and connects with the end of the Maze Trail loop. Continue past the signs for Maze Trail, crossing a dirt road and picking up the obvious yet unsigned S’Mores Trail that continues eastward. The trail borders a campground and after about 200 yards intersects Dreamweaver Trail.

Turn left on Dreamweaver and from an elevated position enjoy views of Fremont Peak to the south, Canon City to the east and the ever-present Pikes Peak to the northeast. The trail swings back westward and vistas open up of the near Dawson Range and far Sangre de Cristo Range. Pass again through the open landscape with occasional clumps of Gambel Oak. After about 1.5 miles return to the beginning of the loop and the trailhead parking area.

To make this trip worth the drive, add a hike on Alta Vista Trail. Backtrack on County Road 3A for about 1.25 miles to where the road swings north. Park in the obscure lot on the west side of the road, where there is a trailhead sign below a large Elm tree. This recently completed trail takes hikers on an awesome trek across train trestles, remnants of the historic Royal Gorge Scenic Railway. Look and listen for the numerous Juniper Titmouse, at the northern end of their range in south-central Colorado. After about a mile, the trail ends at a raised platform complete with shaded picnic tables and stylish chairs. The Royal Gorge Bridge can be seen to the south, and the views from the platform down Royal Gorge to the Arkansas River are top-notch. Visit this spot at mid-day when the sun angle better penetrates into the sheer cliffs of the Gorge.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.