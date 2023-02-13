Tarryall River Ranch was the setting for Lake George Fire Protection District’s annual firefighter appreciation dinner, Feb. 5.

Chief Susan Bernstetter began the ceremony with a breakdown of how many calls the department had received and responded to, along with the volunteers who responded the most, and attended training. She said she was very pleased with all the volunteers for their dedication and service to the community. She also recognized the eight of the 10 newest members who were in attendance.

Board Member Jay Lorenzen also spoke to the volunteers, saying what a pleasure it is at all the board meetings to hear accolades about the volunteers. He shared the story of Alex de Tocqueville, a French aristocrat, diplomat, political scientist, political philosopher and historian who is best known for his book “Democracy in America.” Tocqueville toured the United States in 1830s and determined that what made America great was free associations or volunteer organizations.

“Americans coming together for the good of their communities; that’s what makes America great,” said Lorenzen. “And we see a perfect example of that ideal right here in this room.”

He concluded by thanking all the volunteers for their dedication, time and selflessness.

The highlight of the evening was a special recognition of Ron Howland, who has faithfully served as a volunteer firefighter with LGFPD for 20 years. Howland grew up in Washington, Kansas and went to work for Union Pacific Railroad. He was moved to Limon, Colorado in 1977 and was there for 13 years, then spent six years in Greeley. In 1994, he was transferred to California and then retired in 2001. He and his wife, Marilyn, subsequently moved to Lake George. Shortly after they arrived, there was a structure fire in the house next to them, and as Howland watched the firefighters work, he decided he wanted to join the department.

“I’ve always been ready to help out, and that’s what I want to do,” he said.

All volunteers were given gift bags in appreciation of their volunteer service containing several items and a drawing was held where each volunteer was able to choose an additional gift.