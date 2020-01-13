Ron Fitch has been named chief administrative officer of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Fitch, who also serves as vice president of operations and military affairs for UCHealth’s Southern Colorado Region, will take on his new role on Jan. 15.
Fitch brings more than two decades of leadership experience to PPRH. He joined UCHealth in October 2018 after serving nearly 24 years in the military, where his last role was as garrison commander at Fort Carson.
His responsibilities in that role included public works, emergency services, security and all training apparatus on the post. His Army Special Forces background also includes several high-level positions centering on strategic and operational planning. Fitch holds master’s degrees in strategic studies, international relations and engineering management.
“I look forward to working with the Woodland Park and greater Teller and Park county communities to provide the best possible health care while continuing to expand services that best serve the community,” said Fitch, in a press release.
Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial, said Fitch was the unanimous selection by the hospital’s leadership and governing board. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Ron’s management and dynamic leadership experience to Pikes Peak Regional Hospital as we continue to expand services in the community.”