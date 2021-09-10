A rollover crash on westbound U.S. Highway 24 during rush hour closed the road for hours, causing major traffic delays Thursday evening.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the left lane of westbound U.S. 24 was blocked between Hagerman Avenue and Rampart Terrace Road near Mile Point 293.
The delay stemmed from recovery efforts after a Ford F-350 rolled over in the left lane shortly before 5 p.m., officials with the Colorado State Patrol said. The driver of the truck was extracted and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
There was a secondary crash as well. A motorcycle was either hit by debris or the truck itself, troopers said. The driver suffered minor injuries.
