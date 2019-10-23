A tradition in Woodland Park, Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique launches the holiday shopping season.
A fundraiser for the nonprofit pregnancy and parenting center Choices, the 9th annual boutique runs Nov. 1 and 2. It will feature jewelry, aprons, scarves, baked goods, dried-flower arrangements and wood-craft items crafted by artisans throughout the year.
“They donate their talent, materials and do it because they love Choices,” said Teresa Diamond, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
With offices in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, Choices offers pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, testing for sexually-transmitted infections, sexual risk-avoidance education in the middle and high schools and post-abortion healing classes.
“The healing classes are a very confidential service for anybody in the community,” Diamond said. “Our doors are open for even parents who just need to come in and talk about ‘kid’ troubles. And they do come in.”
Choices is a community resource for students as well as adults. “People know they’re not going to be judged, whatever the issue is,” Diamond said. “This is life; we’re all doing it together. Stuff happens and none of us is in a position to judge anyone.”
Choices’ volunteers are trained in the “Ministry of Listening,” an eight-week program. “Our volunteers learn how to interact with people in crisis situations by learning listening skills and just being able to hear people where they are,” Diamond said. “We give them hope.”
With a $245,000 annual budget, Choices relies on donors and community events such as the boutique to fund its services. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Diamond said, adding that because Choices is a faith-based organization, grant money is not available.
Choices has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the 2019 Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour. Tickets will be available at the boutique.
The Christmas boutique is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. at Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park (80863). New this year is a barbecue lunch, brats, burgers and beer and hot toddies. There will also be drawings and prizes.
Jayson Baker’s Peak Internet is the corporate sponsor. Admission is free.