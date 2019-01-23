In the legal maze around the rights of people with physical challenges, the Rocky Mountain ADA Center is the source for information. One of 10 in the United States, the center provides technical assistance for people in a six-state region that includes Colorado.
“Our charge is to provide training and answer questions so that the ADA can be implemented in everyday life,” said Dana Barton, the director. “We don’t enforce so, if someone calls who says they feel discriminated against, we don’t look into it or report it.”
But employers can learn about their responsibilities for accommodating potential employees with disabilities.
The questions and dilemmas are varied. What happens, for instance, when two service dogs don’t play nice when their handlers are together at a board meeting? “One dog had gotten into the habit of attacking the other dog,” said Emily Shuman, the center’s media coordinator.
The solution lies with the leash — for both of the dogs, according to ADA law, unless the leash interferes with the work the dogs are trained to do. “We work with the individuals to make it the best possible situation for everyone,” Shuman said.
In a time when the issue of service dogs has gotten the airlines wrapped around the axle, bamboozled about who gets to bring what pet on board — a peacock was recently rejected — the ADA regulations are more stringent than those of the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The problem, in my view, is that the general public is not aware of how to identify a service animal — it’s any dog, or sometimes a miniature horse — just to throw a wrench into it — that has been individually trained to perform a task,” Barton said.
An emotional-support dog is not a service animal, Barton said. “A lot of people like to bring their dogs, cats, ferrets, sheep or monkeys with them because it makes them feel good,” she said. “But making you feel good or calm is not a task an animal has been trained to do.”
Among the task service dogs are trained to do include taking items out of grocery cart and placing them on the checkout counter or detecting when a handler with diabetes has low blood sugar, Barton said.
ADA centers are places for advocacy while providing training for employers about regulations inherent to the law passed by Congress in 1991.
“Airports, airlines and residential institutions are governed by different laws — as well, state laws can come into play,” Shuman said. “That’s one of the reasons we can help people untangle what applies in various situations.”
ADA centers work under the Department of Justice, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Regulatory Agency. But for the past four weeks, as of Jan. 15, DORA offices are closed, due to the government shutdown. “And DOJ is not currently looking into cases,” Barton said.
In addition to providing education, Barton and her staff recently produced a report, in partnership with the University of Northern Colorado, on vacation-rental properties about whether or not they need to be compliant with the ADA. “The answer is yes,” Barton said.
The center’s parent company is Meeting the Challenge, a disability compliance consulting firm, which received a five-year grant for the center. “The parent company does the actual measurements of sidewalks and slopes,” Barton said.
And the office is not subject to the government shutdown and is open for business in Colorado Springs. “We really want people to know what their rights and responsibilities are,” Barton said “A lot of people don’t realize, until they’re faced with a disability, how hard it is to access every day. So we want to bring awareness to that.”
For information, call 1-800-949-4232.