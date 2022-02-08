When one in four Americans will experience a disability at some point in their lives, the Rocky Mountain ADA Center is a resource for people in a six-state region.
“Some will have a disability as they get older, and, of course, others will be in accidents or become ill,” said Emily Shuman, director of the center, which is based in Colorado Springs. “If you’re not impacted with a disability right now, you probably will be sometime in the future.”
Recently awarded a renewal of a $5 million five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the center is one of 10 in the nation.
The centers are a result of the American with Disabilities Act, which was passed by the U.S. Congress in 1990. “The history of the legislation is powerful. There was a major protest that happened right before the legislation passed,” Shuman said. “People literally had to crawl up the Capitol steps, ditch their wheelchairs and canes and their ability devices to make a point about the barriers people face even in their own center of government.”
Accessibility barriers left people with disabilities unable to exercise their rights as citizens. “They were denied the democratic process because they couldn’t get into the building, for heaven’s sake,” she said.
Shuman and her staff are currently researching implicit bias and how that affects people’s attitudes toward those with disabilities. “And how does that translate into compliance or barriers to compliance?” she said.
Because municipalities with more than 50 employees are required to comply with ADA regulations, the center is studying those that do have transition plans. “What are their characteristics and how were they were able to comply?” she said. “Because there are a lot of municipalities that don’t have plans in place, and we want to understand why – maybe it’s due to the budget, staffing, training or their leaders.”
Not complying with ADA regulations can have critical repercussions, Shuman said. “You need to be able to go to the courts, to Motor Vehicles, or Medicaid offices, or be able to access bus stops, for instance,” she added.
A pocket guide, issued by the center, helps businesses comply with regulations concerning service dogs. For instance, a business owner is allowed to ask about the animal’s specific tasks as well as its behavioral responsibilities in a building.
Shuman and her staff are a resource for individuals, families, businesses, municipalities and architects, for instance, “We have a great network of organizations we work with and know where to find credible information,” Shuman said. “There is so much bad information out there about the ADA.”
While the center does not do compliance work, its parent company, the for-profit Meeting the Challenge, can review and recommend solutions.
For Shuman, the director’s position carries a responsibility and a commitment. “It gives you a little bit more passion when you start to look at the history and how important the ADA is to people,” she said.