Robin Shute won the 99th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday to claim his second King of the Mountain title.
The 33-year-old native of the United Kingdom easily outdistanced the field in a race that was shortened by three miles due to poor weather and road conditions.
The usual 12.42-mile course was dwarfed to nine miles and ended at Mile Marker 16.
Shute, the 2019 Hill Climb winner, crossed the finish line in 5 minutes, 55.246 seconds. He was 36 seconds ahead of France’s Romain Dumas — a four-time champ — who finished second.
“It was actually bonkers,” an elated Shute said following his run. “It was so fast, I surprised myself.”
Shute, like most of the competitors Sunday, was disappointed the race had to be shortened but understood.
“Despite the weather, I thought the hill was running pretty fast,” Shute said. “As we got up to Devil’s (Playground), I thought it was losing a bit of grip in the mist, but otherwise it was pretty good.”
Shute, driving in the Unlimited division, was fourth in qualifying in his 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-LT. He clocked an average speed of 94.143 mph. He had the fastest times in all three sections of the track.
Dumas, who set the record for the fastest time to the summit in 2018, followed Shute up the mountain in his Time Attack 1 2019 Porsche 911 GT2RS Clubsport and reached the 13,000-foot finish line in 6:31.914.
“It was a strange race today,” Dumas said. “Pikes Peak is always unpredictable. I wished for rain because during qualifying we ran quite well in the rain. It was dry, so I made my best run.”
Just 16 seconds separated the second- through ninth-place drivers. Included in that bunch was Open Wheel drivers Paul Dallenbach and Codie Vahsholtz, who were the top two in qualifying.
Dallenbach, a native of Basalt and three-time King of the Mountain, finished third overall (6:35.663) while Woodland Park’s Vahsholtz was sixth (6:45.301), competing in his first Hill Climb behind the wheel of a car after winning three motorcycle championships.
New Zealand’s Rhys Millen, a two-time Hill Climb overall champ, was fourth (6:36.281). He had engine trouble in section 3, which saw his time drop off by more than 20 seconds from what he expected.
“It was a little bit of a heartbreaker,” said Millen, who was behind the wheel of an impressive 2021 Bentley Continental GT3. “There was a big pop in the engine and we lost all power. We had only first gear through all of the Ws with no boost.”
Hill Climb veteran Layne Schranz finished seventh and was second in the Pikes Peak Open division behind France’s Raphael Astier. Schranz said competing in the Hill Climb is always special.
“One of the coolest things about Pikes Peak is that it’s never door-to-door, so you can be friends with the guys you’re running against,” Schranz said. “You can still give a hug and high-five afterward because you can’t really affect the other guy’s position.”
Randy Pobst, a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, had the top time in the exhibition class (6:57.220).
Monument’s Tommy Boileau and Colorado Springs’ Dan Novembre were 12th and 13th, respectively. Boileau joined the group of drivers to break the 7-minute barrier, while Novembre was just behind at 7:00.273.