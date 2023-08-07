With the recent rainstorms, some residents in Green Mountain Falls have excoriated Mayor Todd Dixon as well as public works about the condition of the roads.

In the forum July 4 as part of the activities of Green Box Arts, part-time resident Howard Price threatened to sue “every single person associated with the town individually,” if ruts and holes on Grant Avenue are not filled in.

Posts on social media by residents include photos of individual roads, most badly damaged by erosion.

In a rare occurrence, Dustin McLain, director of public works, gave a progress report to Dixon and the trustees at the meeting Aug. 1.

“We’ve had rainstorms since May,” he said. “I’m putting road base down now, more than I have in past years.”

On the list is building up the bottom section of Spruce Avenue and Mountain Lane at the triangle park to allow proper drainage and minimize future washouts.

“Drainage, drainage, drainage,” he said. “Seems like I inherited some pretty crappy roads.”

McLain’s report is on the town website at greenmountainfalls.colorado.gov.

Trustee Katharine Guthrie expressed appreciation to McLain.

“I’m seeing a difference,” she said.

On a positive note, the town scored a win on the Bronc Day festival July 29, as crowds showed up for the pancake breakfast, the parade, and vendors in the park and at the Farm Stand.

“This was one of the best ones!” said Trustee Nick Donzello.

Lisa Bonwell, who organized the event, relied on various media sources to advertise the festival.

“I want to thank the town for supporting us so mightily,” she said.

Included in her gratitude list was McLain, Becky Frank, the town manager, and Marshal Sean Goings.

“This was a great community event that I hope brought us closer together,” she said.