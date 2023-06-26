Patience. In a report to Teller County commissioners last week, Brad Shaw and Bryan Kincaid urged the public to have patience when it comes to road maintenance this year.

Despite the setbacks, daily rain and hailstorms, along with staffing vacancies, the plan for 2023 includes resurfacing and pothole repairs.

“This plan will reduce the amount of gravel road maintenance,” said Shaw, operations supervisor for public works. “These transportation plans are very dependent on the weather and the crews must react to the changing conditions that weather can cause.”

Homeowners who live along county roads 861, 88, 61, Skagway, Shelf, Fourmile and South Forty roads can expect maintenance that includes resurfacing. “Locations will depend on safety, maintainability and usage,” Shaw said.

Maintenance for hard surface roads will include patching, pothole repair, shouldering, overlays, and repairs.

The maintenance plan incorporates replacing street signs that are either missing or damaged, along with replacing markers for rights-of-way, said Kincaid, rights-of-way manager.

“We are a couple of years behind, so we ask people to be patient with us,” Kincaid said. “We just hired a person yesterday for that job.”

Along with repairs and maintenance, the county continues to seek grant opportunities to help fund projects, Kincaid added.

“We are hiring more for contract jobs than we have in the past but that’s so we can maintain a level and quality that we consider our standard,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell.

However, the public works department, under the direction of Fred Clifford, receives calls regularly.

“We are short of personnel, although we are hiring,” said Commissioner Dan Williams, addressing the public. “When you call and complain, and they go out and look at the issue, that takes away the crews from other places.”

Staffing shortage is not unique to Teller County, said Commissioner Erik Stone.

“Every county we talk to around the state has issues around trying to fill these spots,” Stone said. “We ask for your forbearance.”

For the past few years, Shaw and Kincaid have included public relations in their reports. As a result, each has made presentations to homeowners’ associations.

In an update from county administrator Ross Herzog, the gravel road grading schedule will be extended to allow road crews to perform summer grading and material replacement on those roads with the highest priority based on use and safety.

The Road Maintenance and Improvement Plan is available at www.co.teller.co.us.