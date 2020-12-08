We had no inkling last year at this time, what was to come.
We prepared for big holiday gatherings, shopped crowded stores, planned travel, spent recklessly, met for drinks or meals or club meetings, talked to strangers unmasked.
Perhaps we spent too much time at work, kept up a routine of regular gym classes, made visits to restaurants, and didn’t give a whole lot of thought to hand-washing or casually touching our faces. Could be that hand sanitizer wasn’t even a part of our daily lives.
We took our time for granted then. I know I did.
There was no way to predict the changes we’d see coming up.
Time was a different commodity 13 months ago.
Not so, anymore.
As we prepare to put 2020 to bed, there are prayers of goodwill and hope for the future we can tuck in with it, and tough memories of the formerly unthinkable (before this year) we perhaps will also be able to lay to rest.
It’s a year none of us will forget. A year of hundreds of thousands of deaths, loss of jobs, political unrest, isolation, immense change and also great ingenuity.
“Not to sugarcoat it, but 2020 was a moldy sourdough starter engulfed in a forest fire. Still, some good came out of it,” writes Angela Ufheil in this month’s issue of 5280 magazine (“All the Good Things That Happened in 2020”).
Readers of that magazine offered up positive reflections of a year that brought “less traffic,” “A flurry of overdue appreciation for our essential workers: doctors, nurses, teachers, childcare workers, grocery store clerks,” and “Empty dog shelters because people are adopting!”
Also mentioned: A greater sense of community and neighborliness, a penchant for investing in one’s own home and local businesses, and a decrease in pollution.
It’s been a year (well, almost a year) of great reflection.
It’s not uncommon to see people trashing 2020, the year that took their loved one, job, business or livelihood away. The year of canceled plans and dashed hopes. The year that is expected to get worse before we can count on better times and better health.
But also I see glimpses of hope for what is to come.
The scientific community has come up with vaccines that will help us return to a more public life. They are expected to be doled out to some first responders and the most vulnerable within weeks.
The year’s end brings closure, hope, soul-searching and renewal.
Same was true for poet laureate Alfred Lord Tennyson in the mid 1850s:
“I stood on a tower in the wet, And New Year and Old Year met, And winds were roaring and blowing: And I said, ‘O years, that meet in tears, Have ye aught that is worth the knowing? Science enough and exploring, Wanderers coming and going, Matter enough for deploring, But aught that is worth the knowing?’”
There are things “worth the knowing” in 2020. We may not appreciate them all just yet. So I don’t say good riddance, I say welcome to the New Year.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.