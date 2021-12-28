Woodland Park residents have multiple opportunities these days to get caffeinated, even over-caffeinated, but there is only one local roaster in Teller County: Righteous Grounds Coffee House.
Jim and Jessie Huthmaker opened the coffee shop in August in downtown Woodland Park. It isn’t their first shop, as they once owned one in South Carolina.
“The community loves coffee. so we have done really well,” he said.
Jim is an experienced roaster, having learned the trade during an apprenticeship with a mentor in Guatemala. Today, he roasts beans from that country in the back room of the shop.
In addition to Guatemalan, Righteous offers roasts from other countries, some in blends such as Ethiopian/Indonesia along with Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, a French roast and Peak-to-Peak Espresso. The shop sells the coffee beans by the pound or in 12-oz bags.
Jasmine McCarty is one of the three Righteous Baristas. “Our most popular drinks are the dirty chai, the vanilla latte and Cortado espresso,” she said.
Along with the coffee, the shop serves sandwiches and pastries made in-house, scones, muffins and coffeecake.
“And we have my mom’s famous chocolate chip cookies, that I’ve been eating for 45 years,” Jim Huthmaker said. “And I’m still eating them.”
The shop is attracting many “regulars,” people who come with laptops or companions to relax a bit and chat a while.
Distinguished by the in-house roasting, the shop is also unique in that it’s in an historic cottage, built in 1920. The couple spent nine months of the initial days of the pandemic refurbishing the building, the former location of a couple of churches, a clothes’ closet and offices of the Ute Pass Courier newspaper, then owned by Gene Sperry of Woodland Park.
The Huthmakers bought the building from Sperry. “Gene is a wonderful man, a fine individual,” Jim said.
For the project, the couple won a Beautification award from the nonprofit organization, Keep Woodland Park Beautiful.
Righteous Grounds Coffee House, at 108 N. Park St., is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.