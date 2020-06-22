When the Woodland Park High School softball team takes the field in August it will have a new head coach for the first time in nearly a decade.
Rich Krause replaces Dale Huntington, who stepped down in January after holding the post since 2011.
“I’m really excited for Rich to take over,” said Woodland Park junior pitcher/outfielder Courtney McKee. “He knows what he’s talking about and I think it will be great for the program to have him in there.”
McKee was with Krause last week for a tournament in Lubbock, Texas, as part of Krause’s Colorado Springs Thunder U-18 travel team. Also on the Thunder is Woodland Park senior Angelina Woods.
“I’m excited about the high school softball season,” said Woods, who has been with the Panthers’ program on and off since her freshman year. “Our players are hard workers and coachable. I think a realistic goal for us is to win league and make the playoffs.”
Krause has been involved with the Woodland Park program since 2013, when his daughter, Jayllan, was a freshman. She graduated in 2017 and later played college softball for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
Rich Krause said he learned a lot about the game and coaching from Huntington.
“Dale was one of my mentors,” Krause said. “He got me into coaching competitive.
“Coaching the high school team will be a challenge, but rewarding at the same time. We’re going to do the fundamentals and have fun. As long as we compete we can have success.”
Krause takes over a Woodland Park team that was 7-16 last season. The Panthers return most of their squad. The main players lost to graduation were Jada Boddy (.492 batting average, 14 extra-base hits) and Dani Thrailkill (.418, 4 home runs).
“Jada and Dani were good captains and they carried our team,” McKee said. “They will be missed, but I’m hoping everybody will step up and be a team together.”
McKee batted .270 last season and pitched a team-high 55 innings. She struck out 34 and walked 20. She will again be counted on as a main pitcher, along with junior Shalee Schoendaller (36.2 innings) and sophomore Marin Kleppe (4 innings).
“The more pitchers, the better,” said Krause, who spent 26 years in the Marines before retiring to Woodland Park.
Among the top returning position players are seniors Kassidy Cargill (.298) and Courtney Horton (7 RBIs), and juniors Sierra Hilgner (.407), Haley Anthony (.565).
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in Krause getting to work with the Panthers. He will meet with Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam this week to set a summer workout plan. Normally, the Panthers participate in a summer league in Colorado Springs, but that league was canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
According to the most updated CHSAA calendar, high school softball teams can gather for their official fall practices on Aug. 10. First games can be played as early as Aug. 13. Woodland Park is scheduled to play a 23-game regular season.
The Panthers will play in the Class 4A/3A Colorado Springs Metro League South this season. Other league foes include Cañon City, Coronado, Harrison, Mesa Ridge, Palmer and Widefield.