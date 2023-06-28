Rich and Tumble Creek Trails combine forces on a wonderful but long loop hike through Buffalo Peaks Wilderness. Lying in the shadow of the Buffalo Peaks 13ers, these trails provide a secluded exploration of the wilderness area.

From Woodland Park, drive west on Highway 24 for about 58 miles to the intersection with Hwy. 285 at Antero Junction. Turn right and travel north for about 10.75 miles to County Road 22, where the Buffalo Peaks 13ers lie to the southwest. Turn left and drive westward on the dirt road, enjoying views ahead of the Weston Pass 13ers, Ptarmigan and Weston Peaks. After about seven miles reach an intersection with County Road 5 and cut left to stay on CR 22. After another three miles reach the signed Rich Creek Trailhead and parking area on the left, at about 10,000 feet.

Begin hiking westward through forest along Rich Creek and, after about 100 yards, pass Tumble Creek Trail on the left. Note this spot as the loop hike will return here. The trail steadily climbs into an open creek valley lined with willows and some beaver ponds, eventually swinging southward. The wheezy song of Western Wood-Pewees echo from the nearby conifer forest.

After about five miles ascend to the Rich Creek saddle at about 11,500 feet. Note that these north facing slopes sometimes retain deep snow into June. Also be aware that cattle grazing in the area has created cow paths that stray from the main route, so just keep heading southward up the valley towards the saddle. In the higher elevation forests near the top listen for Golden-crowned Kinglets, with their song of high-pitched trilly notes ending in chatter.

On the other side of the saddle, the slope becomes south facing and sunnier and from here it's basically downhill all the way back to the trailhead. Hike down through the continuing vast valley and after about another mile hit the end of Rich Creek Trail at a T-intersection with the signed Tumble Creek Trail. Turn left heading eastward, where the hike becomes a relaxed stroll along the wide and tumbling creek. Look for Spotted Sandpipers and American Dippers that have returned to their breeding grounds, playing in and along the surf.

Progressing along the trail the route swings northward and there are a couple crossings where the stream earns its name of Rough and Tumbling Creek. The crossings may be difficult during times of high runoff. The trail climbs a few hundred feet and continues along scenic creek valleys with some beaver ponds. After about another 6.25 miles return to the Rich Creek Trail, where the loop began. Turn right and hike about 100 yards back down to the parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at [email protected] Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.