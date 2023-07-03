The dreams of six-year-olds are fleeting and often hold ideas of heroism and physical bravery. In Dave Rial’s world, however, dreams do come true.

Hired this month as Deputy Chief of Operations and Training for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Rial is on target for fulfilling childhood aspirations.

“I always wanted to be a firefighter, since I was six years old,” Rial said, a week into his new job. “My brother always wanted to be a doctor. He is now a doctor, and I am a firefighter.”

Rial succeeds Dean O’Nale, who retired last week.

Before following what would be his life’s work, Rial took an educational detour, earning a college degree in business and marketing from Ferris State University in Grand Rapids, Mich. He tried going into business.

On the side, however, Rial applied to various fire departments and was hired as a firefighter in Hutchison, Kan.

He moved up the ladder and 20 years later, left the department as captain and while also serving on the Kansas Task Force 5 Urban Search & Rescue Team

One rescue mission stands out in his memory: deployment to Greensburg, Kan., after a tornado destroyed the town in May 2007, killing 11 people and injuring 63.

“We searched for people and helped out any way we could,” he said adding that he was also part of the technical rescue team for the department.

Today, Greensburg is known for its energy efficient buildings and renewable energy system.

“They rebuilt the town green,” Rial said.

For the past seven years, Rial served the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge as the training captain for all departments in Summit County.

From fighting structure and grass fires in Kansas to being prepared for wildfires in Colorado, Rial is on to something different.

“I look forward to being here with a new set of challenges,” he said. “The department is great, with a wonderful group of personnel.”

One of the few in Colorado who is credentialed as a state Fire Officer 3 as well as Fire Instructor 3, Rial went beyond his childhood dream of becoming a firefighter.

“I was ready for the next challenge and ready for the move,” he said. “This position really fit the bill for me.”

Rial joins NETCO at a time when the department achieved a lower and better rating from the Insurance Service Office, for an upgrade from 4 to 3, or ISO 03/3x.

“ISO is always an ongoing pursuit,” he said. “If we can improve the fire department, we’re also helping out the citizens of the community as well.”

Rial and his wife Shauna, who is a paramedic RN with Summit County Fire and EMS, are moving to Woodland Park.

“It’s exciting for the department to have Dave join us,” said Tyler Lambert, NETCO Chief. “He has experience in the training realm and will continue Dean’s program for us.”