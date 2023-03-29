Jacque Revello, former Director of Teller County Public Health & Environment, is suing Teller County commissioners and Teller County Board of Health.

Revello filed the lawsuit in Teller County District Court two years to the day that commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, acting as the board of health, terminated her employment Jan. 19, 2021.

Revello claims she was terminated as the public health director after reporting workplace violations of health and safety rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she says she suffered discrimination and retaliation and is demanding a jury trial.

Revello claims her actions were protected by the Health Emergency Whistleblower (PHEW) law. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of public health emergency March 11, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Colorado Division of Labor and Employment received the complaint in Feb., 2021, and began an investigation.

In October 2022, the division issued a Notice of Right to Sue to Revello and her attorney, Ian Kalmanowitz, with this statement: “After thoroughly reviewing and analyzing your complaint of retaliation, and assessing our available resources, the Division has determined that it will not move forward with a further fact investigation. The Division may exercise its discretion to terminate an investigation at any time and promptly send a Notice of Right to Sue.”

This month, Teller County filed a motion to dismiss Revello’s complaints. Revello opposed the motion.

In seeking the dismissal, the county argues that Revello’s complaints fail to set proper allegations that she engaged in protected activities related to her workplace.

For instance, Revello issued a Final Notice of Violation May 8, 2020, to Russ’s Place in Divide for failure to follow public health Safer At Home orders.

However, Russ’s Place is a private business and not part of Revello’s workplace, Paul Hurcomb, the county attorney, stated in his response to the investigation.

Revello’s complaints include threats of intimidation and retaliation in letter and emails after her attempts to follow public health guidelines for all businesses.

“This incompetence level is just too high,” one letter warned. “You have five days to determine if we can open or not. Have I made myself clear? If you require further definition of the words, let me know, I will teach you common sense.”

In seeking dismissal of the complaints, the county argues that Revello was terminated for dishonesty, an inability to sufficiently perform her job duties and lack of leadership during the COVID pandemic.

For instance, the county said Revello failed to follow the board of health’s orders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine plan specific to Teller County yet within guidelines of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

“This was a critical time in the county; Revello presented a plan that was basically the state’s outline,” said Stone, who at the time, was commissioner-elect with Williams.

The former board, Marc Dettenrieder, Bob Campbell (he was re-elected to a second four-year term) and Norm Steen, rejected the plan for failing to identify potential local partners or provide contacts for the vaccine rollouts, Stone said. As commissioners-elect, Stone and Williams were included in the discussions with Revello.

“Revello said she did not understand what the commissioners wanted in the plan, so I recommended she get together with Don Angell, then-director of the Office of Emergency Management, to write the plan in collaboration,” Stone said.

In the end, Angell wrote the plan, at the direction of the board of health. “She was terminated because we had no confidence in her ability to develop and carry out a vaccination plan specific to Teller County,” Stone said.

Revello, however, states in court documents that the commissioners did not want to read any of the plans she provided. As well, the county’s plan, eventually adopted, was different from plans of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and other medical agencies in the county. Revello cites her concern that the county’s plan would create confusion within the county.

As cause for terminating Revello, Stone claims dishonesty and misappropriation of funds.

“She stole high-grade PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and N-95 masks from public health and used public funds to overnight the equipment to her family in Pennsylvania,” Stone said. “She put in the county journal that she was sending the equipment to COVID associates. She deprived our first responders of PPE and then misappropriated funds to send to her family. And then covered it up.”

Revello was invited to attend an executive session to respond to the charges but declined, according to a transcript of the county’s responses to the investigation. Five days after the session, the commissioners terminated her employment.

Revello complains that the commissioners intended to make vaccines available to casino workers and government employees before healthcare workers or high-risk individuals.

“That is simply not the case,” Stone said. “Essentially, Revello tried to make a bunch of workplace claims that didn’t exist. She made a lot of assertions that were completely unsupported by any facts. It was a change in leadership that absolute had to happen.”