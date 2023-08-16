At this time of year, as summer is winding down, the thoughts of students like myself inevitably return to school and its necessary preparations.

When I was young, my most notable back-to-school essential was the backpack. For younger children, picking a backpack probably has most to do with the Disney character emblazoned on the outside. Of course there were all the other wonders from my “back-to-school” supply list such as pencils, binders, notebooks and other things that would move from my mom’s shopping cart to our kitchen table, where I would endlessly inspect and inventory these both familiar and yet wonderfully new objects.

In particular, I liked and still do, the smell of freshly sharpened pencils.

The excitement I felt in those days was almost palatable. I couldn’t wait! And while the novelty of those early school preparations may have faded some as elementary school turned to middle school and now high school, those early memories still bring me joy.

And while my concerns for a backpack may have turned from the more stylish to the practical. Can this thing hold all of my necessary items and not hurt my back? In many ways, I welcome the change.

This fall I will be taking Calculus. And while it will no doubt introduce new concepts and greater rigor, I think I will prefer it to what I see my younger siblings doing with things like memorizing multiplication tables mixed along with the wonders and confusion of finding out that negative numbers are a thing.

But some advice for everyone going back to school this fall. You probably have endless questions. Who will be my teacher? Will I remain close to the friends I already have or will I make new ones? Will I have a locker? And for some, when is next summer coming?

These questions are obviously important and have answers that will come with time.

I will leave you with a quote from President Abraham Lincoln. He said: “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.”

While our best laid preparations are no doubt important, the hard work we bring (or fail to bring) will be most important with regards to our outcome. This is a time of important preparation. May it be followed with our best efforts.

Ruth Wiseman is a Colorado native and a dual-enrolled high school student attending Pikes Peak State College.