The spiraling path of my life continues to surprise me.

Just when I think I’m finished with one part, it returns.

Yoga is the latest part to return to my life.

Twenty years ago this fall, I began my journey as a yoga teacher.

While working as a newspaper reporter right out of college, I started regularly attending yoga at a small, no-frills gym close to where I lived in Fort Worth, Texas. The teacher was warm and encouraging while she pushed us in her Pilates-infused yoga class. It was there that I began to love yoga.

Teaching yoga was a dream I didn’t expect to realize so early in life. I imagined I’d teach yoga when I was 40, not 24. But, in 2003, I shared my dream with a friend who worked in the fitness industry, and she nudged me to take my first yoga teacher training.

Since then, I’ve taught many styles of yoga in all sorts of places to all sorts of people.

I’ve taught in corporate board rooms, YMCA’s, an active retirement community, the rec center at my husband’s medical school, churches, city parks, libraries, a coffee shop, above the Poor Richard’s complex, and my house.

I’ve taught beginners, experienced yogis, kids, teens, older adults, moms, corporate workers, graduate and undergraduate students, and more.

Until I started teaching yoga in the park a few weeks ago, it had been over two years since I’d taught a group yoga class.

I forgot how much I love teaching yoga.

Before yoga in the park, the last class I taught was over Zoom during the pandemic. Managing the technology and not being with my students made those classes feel more stressful than delightful.

Because teaching on Zoom wasn’t fun, I set aside teaching yoga altogether.

I hadn’t realized how much I enjoyed adapting my classes to my in-person students or how important casual after class chats were to feeling connected to my students.

Now that I’ve returned to teaching, I know I need to keep teaching yoga because of what it does for me and for my students.

We need yoga because it’s grounding. It allows us to slow down and notice what’s happening in our bodies. It creates the community and connection that we all need. It’s a place for me to share what I know in service of others. And, it allows me to create a safe, welcoming space where we can connect with our bodies, ourselves, and each other.

As I return to my yoga roots, I’m grateful for the simple pleasure it has been. To not only share something I love with others, but to do it in nature feels like a gift. Yoga is one of the many parts of my life that is returning — parts that I need to feel most like myself.

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, podcaster, yoga teacher and life coach. She gives her clients the tools they need to feel good, so they can do what matters. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.