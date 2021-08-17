Woodland Park’s cemetery is running out of room – but, using modern technology, the City is working to create more space while preserving the integrity of this historical property.
Nestled on a steep hillside in downtown Woodland Park lies an unassuming piece of land dotted with evergreen trees and wildflowers. If you’re a Woodland Park resident or frequent visitor, you’ve probably driven past it a million times, whether you noticed it or not. This often forgotten wooded lot is the Woodland Park Cemetery. The cemetery serves as the final resting place for some of Woodland Park’s earliest pioneers, local friends and relatives, and, possibly … a fugitive’s motorcycle?
The Woodland Park Cemetery is the City’s only municipally owned cemetery, and it is rich with Woodland Park history. Along with that history comes folklore. Rob Felts, who manages the cemetery, has heard stories from several locals. One story is that the motorcycle of the notorious Jim Hood, a fugitive wanted by the FBI, was buried with him there. We don’t know if there’s any truth to that … but pretty soon we may find out!
The Woodland Park Cemetery was established in 1891 and has been owned and operated by the city for the better part of the last century. Currently, the cemetery is about 66% developed, but 80% sold out. Before we run out of space, the City needs to expand the cemetery by developing the other 34% of the land. While this development is necessary for the future, preserving the cemetery’s past is also a top priority.
As the City looks at the developing the cemetery for future use, we need a reliable picture of what is already beneath the surface. There may be unmarked graves or artifacts buried in parts of the cemetery that we do not have record of. Without accurate historical data and proper mapping, it’s difficult for us to know which areas to avoid.
Using modern technology to solve a decades-old problem
In early 2021, the City determined that the first logical step in expanding the cemetery would be to conduct a geophysical land survey. We halted the sale of new grave sites, and began the process of finding a turnkey solution for mapping and management of the cemetery.
After receiving a number of bids, Woodland Park City Council approved a contract with Meyer Land Surveying on July 1. Meyer Land Surveying has already completed the first steps of the project. In early August, the team used a drone to conduct aerial photography. They also used modern surveying techniques to create a layout of the cemetery, and ground penetrating radar to map what exists below the surface.
All of this work will come together in the form of Chronicle, a cemetery management software. Residents will be able to use the software to pick out and purchase new plots online, from the comfort of their home. This software will allow the City to reduce the amount of staff time dedicated to the cemetery, while providing better service.
Moving forward, the City will have an extremely accurate picture of what is beneath the surface in our historical cemetery. We can continue to develop and improve upon the land, while preserving the final resting places of our ancestors.
The City expects to start selling new plots in early Fall 2021. Until then, we will continue to honor existing purchases.
Grace Johnson is the public information specialist for the city of Woodland Park.