Roberto Calcagno, with his wife, Elizabeth, opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana, 727 Gold Hill Place South in Woodland Park, on Aug. 19. Roberto is not new to the restaurant business.
“I started baking pizzas when I was 7 and then studied Neapolitan pizza in Naples as an adult,” he said. “My first restaurant to own was located in the U.K.”
Roberto hails from Liguria, Italy, and introduced the Springs to his food in 2018 with the opening of Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana at 9278 Forest Bluffs View in Highlands at Briargate.
“I closed the pizzeria in August 2021 and moved up the hill (to Woodland Park) in January,” he said.
It was not his intention to open another restaurant.
“People kept asking me to open an authentic Italian restaurant,” he said. “And when we found this place for lease, it was the perfect spot.”
Though Roberto made great pizzas at Basil and Barley, he will not be serving them at his new eatery.
“I have a very small kitchen,” he said. “I make almost everything from scratch daily. I do a few pastas too, but the space in the kitchen is limited. I get most of the pasta from Pappardelle in Denver.”
What he is focused on is creating excellent true Italian and Italian American food. His passion for perfection and using authentic ingredients shines through. Many are sourced from Italy. When asked for recommendations of dishes we should try, he quickly pointed out a few of his favorites.
“I grew up in Liguria and the trofle al pesto is from that region and is famous all over the world,” he said. “The gnocchi gorgonzola has also been a very popular dish.”
We enjoyed both of those dishes, especially the gnocchi ($19.90). I’d put this potato pasta among the best I’ve tasted. They were light as a feather and bathed in a memorable creamy, mildly flavored gorgonzola sauce. The Tajarinal Tartuto ($22.20) and the ravioli alla zucca ($19.90) were amazing too. How can you go wrong with black (tartuto) truffles from Piemonte? The pillow- soft, squash-filled ravioli was heavenly too.
I was particularly enamored with an entrée of eggplant parmigiana ($21).
“I cut thick slices of eggplant and simply sauté in olive oil until the eggplant is soft and lightly browned,” he said.
No breading on the eggplant means the lovely flavor of eggplant speaks for itself. It was a delightful dish served with a side of pasta tossed with flavorful basil and tomato sauce.
“It can be a vegetarian option if you leave off the mozzarella and Parmesan,” he said.
His top entrée recommendation was indeed impressive, acqua passa walleye, the most expensive item on the menu at $25.50.
“I get the walleye from Wisconsin,” he said. “I poach it in seawater from Spain.”
He has jars of the filtered water for human consumption shipped from Spain every month or so.
Save room for dessert; the desserts. prepared by Roberto’s father, Sandro, are unique and delicious.
There are soups and salads on the menu, too. There’s a nice selection of wines, mostly from Italy; Italian beers; and Italian espresso. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-687-8803, mountainara.com.
