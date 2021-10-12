It had been at least one month since I had done a mediumship session. The woman was willing to take a chance we would connect with her son, and we did. He appeared as a young man and was wearing jeans. He was tall and thin with a little beard. His mom said he always tried to grow a beard and by the end of the day there were whiskers. Well, in heaven he succeeded.
There was a whole world around him — it was a wide expanse. His mind was very active; he was everywhere seeking information that he was able to share. His mom told me this is the way he was on earth.
His mom wanted to know if he was OK and happy. He sent her so much love she said, “It filled me up.” She was concerned about his happiness, as she told me he had died in a one-car auto accident in which he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She felt COVID could have created the situation. He hadn’t seen his friends for a long while and when he could, he had a beer or two, which he probably wouldn’t have under different circumstances. He was showing us he is OK and happy.
She wanted to know if he was with Dad and people we loved on earth. He showed lots of people surrounding him as he smiled broadly. He was happy and celebrating; loving the party.
When we parted, he was in a garden, surrounded by the nature he loved. As he romped off, he told his mom he was looking forward to all of us being together again.
Knowing our departed, who left suddenly and unexpectedly are happy and growing in heaven, rests the hearts of those of us left behind. The mom has her son’s love he sent for her to remember he is near.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal, a 40-year resident of Teller County, is certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery as a spiritual director. She is the author of “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Contact her at broyalchange@gmail.com or via her website, broyalchange.com.