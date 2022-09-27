Dear Mr. Mella,
First, I find it flattering and somewhat frightening that after five years and moving to a different state, you still find it necessary to come out of retirement to combat my articles.
In our last go-round, you destroyed my quotes that YOU requested for an article and made my comments look elementary compared to your own, sabotaging the entire article. It was the worst case of biased journalism I’ve ever witnessed in my professional career.
Secondly, I’d like to point out that last year The Atlantic referred to Alex Berenson as “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man.” Much of Alex’s book about marijuana has been debunked. I won’t waste my time explaining it all, but journalist German Lopez does a great job summing it up in his article for Vox entitled, “What Alex Berenson’s new book gets wrong about marijuana, psychosis, and violence.”
And just as that book cherry-picks data, many of the studies you referenced were paid for by ultra-conservative, church-led organizations and were done at least a decade ago. Since the discovery of the endocannabinoid system — science has come a long way; it would pay you to update your resources.
Cannabis has long been debunked as a gateway drug. In fact, a new study recently showed that a single drink of alcohol could change the brain structure and lead to addiction problems for people — so maybe we just haven’t dug far enough into the chemistry of addiction yet. Or maybe we should go even further and look at trauma and the connection with addiction.
Speaking of addiction — all of the addiction statistics and studies out there are still basing their standards on how the DSM defines cannabis use disorder. So “daily use” is inflating statistics because no one has considered the fact that we don’t call someone using Metformin for diabetes an addict simply because he uses it three times a day, every day. Neither should we call people who use cannabis “addicts” simply because they choose an herb over a synthetic chemical pharmaceutical.
People get addicted to gambling. People get addicted to shopping. People get addicted to technology and sex. Do any of these things have to do with a substance? Nope. Addiction is repeating an action to replicate a dopamine response — what causes that response varies from person to person. I’ll go as far as to say that you’re addicted to combating me in a public forum — you dig the dopamine release you get from it.
If you’d like to throw studies back and forth, I can do this all day. While you quote studies from colleges that were federally restricted in their research in 2013 about cannabis causing memory issues, I will dispute it with a study published in the Journal of Neurotoxicity Research in 2018 that shows that Delta-9 THC has a neurogenerative effect and can improve cognitive function. This is why Alzheimer’s patients are flocking to the cannabis industry.
And no one — not you, scientists, or anyone — will ever tell me that cannabis can’t help end the opiate problem in the United States. In 2015, Midwestern doctors were KILLING my husband with polypharmaceutical prescribing — he was on a cocktail of prescription opiates for a destroyed cervical spine — including fentanyl. Plus, they had him on several other medications to combat various health conditions — at 40 years old, I watched my husband and my marriage deteriorate right before my eyes — at the hands of his physician.
But, in 2016, after completely uprooting our lives to do so legally, he walked away from a 10-year prescription opiate addiction without a single symptom of withdrawal. Now, he controls his pain with a gummy every couple of hours throughout the day. Between the two of us, we’ve eliminated the need for 13 prescriptions and daily NSAIDs by using ONE herb.
So, Mr. Mella — you can talk at me and use your old data all you want — I live it. Every morning, I wake up, kiss my husband, and thank God for saving my marriage, saving my husband’s life, and leading me to His plant.
Rebut that.
Kristina Etter is a resident of Florissant.