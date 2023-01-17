It is sadly pathetic that Curt Grina believes it is acceptable to demean and discredit other U.S. citizens the way he does without evidence or proof.
Ken Witt was “pushed out” (his words) of Jeffco schools not by communists (no proof whatsoever), but by concerned parents whose students staged several walkouts because he wanted teachers to teach what was not and is not authentic American history, and Witt lost that recall vote 64.25% to 35.75%. Surely you are not suggesting all of that overwhelming percentage of good American citizens are communists! And also because he reportedly publicly tried to humiliate a student to the point it was evaluated as bullying. And the student had not engaged in racist comments as Witt claimed. Just because you don’t like what others believe and practice, Curt, doesn’t mean they are communists or that you should call them communists.
Yes, the teachers union voted no confidence in him — but being a union member is not the same as being a communist in any way, shape or form. Unions were an essential, primary factor in growing the middle class in America, as authentic historians and economists have stated for years. And improving the American economic conditions and levels of Americans is not communist. Many churches in America have supported the union movement because of understanding how it improves the economic conditions of so many persons — and those churches were not and are not in any way, shape or form communists.
But one of several essential issues in the choice of Witt being wrong for the interim superintendent position is that he has no relevant, worthwhile educational qualifications for the position. He has an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a degree from an unaccredited religious college. He has no relevant degree in education, or in education supervision. It has nothing to do with him being a teacher, or not, Curt. It has everything to do with him not having anything close to a “great resume” (your claim) of genuine qualifications for the position.
Another reason he should not be hired is that the school board demonstrated no worthwhile transparency in the interview process for the position — contrary to your claims of transparency, Curt — and it is believed by parents that he was the choice all along before the interview process. Actually to call it a process is, in my opinion, a disservice to the concept. In any authentic interview process several candidates are interviewed, not just one. It makes it appear to be rigged when there is only one, and makes it appear to be a hire that can only be for the purposes of doing only what the board wants to be done, rather than what the district actually needs. Talk about your lack of integrity, Curt, that’s the height of such lack.
Another reason he should not be hired is that a reported 96 parents disagree with the hire, and likely many more, and over 100 students disagree with the hire. Talk about not being responsive to the school community and the entire district community. That’s the height of such arrogant/elitist seeming disregard, Curt, in my opinion.
It is no more time for those opposed to this non-transparent, illogical, unreasonable decision to “shut up,” Curt, than it is for any truth-loving, democracy-supporting person to shut up, and your making such a demand is simply, in my opinion, Pluto beyond disgusting and grotesquely insulting to colleague citizens who are only seeking what is best for their children and best for this community in terms of authentic education! There is no proof that this hire will improve education in the district. There is only the claim that it will because those who support it seem to be biased and prejudiced as to what is improvement in that it “teaches” what is their claim to what is “real” education, which has not ever been such and will not ever be such.
The real integrity, Curt, is being demonstrated by those seeking to have authentic transparency and authentic concern for authentic education.
Rodney Noel Saunders is a retired United Methodist pastor. He resides in Florissant.