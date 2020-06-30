You may already know a first responder or one of their family members. A first responder goes to work every day not knowing what they might see while on the job. Our nonprofit is Status: Code 4 Inc.
The name comes from a question a dispatcher asks when they have not heard from a unit for while, “Med unit, what’s your status?” If everything is all right, the dispatch hears “Code 4” as the reply.
First responders are civilian and military members who perform law enforcement, fire fighting, emergency medical services, dispatching and other emergency services. At Status: Code 4, we offer free trauma healing therapy, mental health and resiliency related training, and informative resources to first responders and their family members. Our services are private and confidential.
The inspiration to focus our services on first responders began many years ago. As a retired Air Force veteran and wife of a “now retired” paramedic, I understand the personal sacrifices our community servants make every day. It is what inspires me to greet each day with a grateful heart.
Colorado has over 50,000 first responders: 25% experience post-traumatic stress, 25% experience depression, 35% experience substance use disorder, and up to 95% experience divorce. From 2004 to 2018, 294 died by suicide and 43% of those were veterans. A difficult fact to comprehend is that 90% of departments have less than $8,500 budgeted for mental wellness training. That’s where we come in.
We give back by providing free training sessions to public safety and other professional organizations on a regular basis. We also have upcoming fundraising events that folks can get involved with this summer and fall. Our benefit golf tournament is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Carson’s Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course. We have a couple of volunteer spots open to assist us with set up and tournament activities. We also have regular “office” and “support” activities for individuals who would like to spend a couple of hours a week helping us maintain our ongoing operations.
People volunteering with Status: Code 4 get recognition through our website, social media posts and in our board meeting reports. We thank everyone personally right away and make sure they understand the incredible service they’ve offered.
You’ve felt that “good” feeling when you’ve done something to help another person. There’s a sense of accomplishment that brings a smile to your face. You’re invited to learn more about Status: Code 4 at our website, sc4i.org, and you’re encouraged to share our services with a first responder you know. There’s an opportunity to help a person who’s always been there for us. Now, we can be there for them.
Dr. Ann Rush holds a Ph.D. in Education specializing in Training & Performance Improvement. She manages the Family Support Program at Status: Code 4 Inc., while her husband, Daniel J. Crampton, PsyD, paramedic, is the COO and founder of the nonprofit. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.