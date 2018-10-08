To ease the jitters about or indifference to voting, Community Partnership Family Resource Center sponsors the “I Pledge to Vote” campaign.
“Our ultimate goal is to engage people; this campaign is nonpartisan,” said Aimee Kahl, administrative assistant who heads up the campaign for the nonprofit. “We don’t talk about anything political.”
With the pledge to vote, Teller County residents can expect a call from Kahl ensuring that the ballots arrived while providing information about polling places.
At the organization’s office in Divide, Kahl will help guide people through the voter-registration process, change party affiliation or update an address.
The campaign includes information about eligibility: people who have a criminal conviction and have served the sentence plus parole time, for instance. As well, people are eligible to vote if they are a pre-trial detainee in jail, on probation for a misdemeanor or felony or are currently serving a sentence in jail for a misdemeanor.
To emphasize the importance of voting, Kahl gives presentations at the high schools about registering. “We can pre-register teens by providing information to the county clerk, so that when they turn 18, they can be ready,” she said.
This is the second year for the campaign. “This has been rewarding for us in helping people register to vote,” Kahl said “We encourage them to know that their vote counts.”