Ruts, potholes, ditches, no center line or shoulder and narrow width, Loy Creek Road is a hot mess these days. The recent rains and hailstorms have made a hazardous situation worse.

But it’s the large trucks that have “ruined the road,” said Dean Buysse, co-owner with his wife Kathy of the Edgewood Inn on Loy Creek Road.

“One of my neighbors just blew out two tires on the road.”

The trucks belong to a private logging company hired by the U.S. Forest Service for an $18 million fire-mitigation project in Pike National Forest. The five-year project started in January.

The road, on the tip of Woodland Park, off Rampart Range Road, is in El Paso County.

Virginia Morgan and Diane Browning travel the road regularly to get to and from their homes.

“Everybody up here has been run off the road,” Morgan said.

It’s complicated.

“The road is El Paso County’s responsibility but it’s the third-party logging trucks hired by the Forest Service that have torn up the road,” Browning said.

Two things would help, Browning added.

“One is an actual shoulder, and another is a center line so that at least people would have a visual reference,” she said.

An alternative to their homes is to stay on Rampart Range Road.

Granted, only about 20 people access their homes on either road, Morgan said. While the residents are aware of the pitfalls, she added, tourists, cyclists, dirt bikers, ATV riders, campers, visitors to Farish Recreation Area or guests of the Edgewood Inn, are probably not.

“The ruts are not potholes,” Buysse said. “These are ditches and there are springs under the road.”

Before guests were expected to arrive at the Edgewood last week, Buysse put cones on the road.

To add to the danger, willows growing over parts of the road present another hazard, Buysse said, adding that county crews did remove some trees, but they are growing back.

Morgan and Browning scoff at the signs warning of a narrow road and watch for trucks.

“That one cracks me up because, if was as simple as that, no one would complain,” Morgan said.

The county has put two mirrors on the blind corners, Morgan said. “Those have saved me more than a few times. They need two more through other blind curves.”

But there’s a downside to having mirrors on the road.

“The county said the mirrors are hard to maintain because people shoot at them or move them,” Morgan said.

In fact, a sign that says, “No Shooting for Two Miles,” is full of bullet holes, Morgan said.

The neighbors look toward County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf for a solution.

But he acknowledges that both roads present challenges.

“There are a couple of sharp turns on Rampart Range Road,” he said, adding that a truck went off the road a few years ago. “We ask truckers to drive carefully on that road.”

Yet truckers are free to use either road.

“The contract does not stipulate which road the contract logging company trucks are required to use,” VanderWerf said.

And the recent rain and hailstorms, along with a snowstorm in May, have caused damage all over the county.

“We’re hoping to get federal money for 15 roads that were washed out in the eastern part of the county,” VanderWerf said. “Those roads got $20 million worth of damage, including to the infrastructure.”

Acknowledging that the trucks have worsened conditions on Loy Creek Road, VanderWerf nonetheless sees a positive.

“The fire mitigation project is essential even though it’s a giant inconvenience,” he said. “In the end, the project is for the betterment and safety of all the residents.”

Buysse has a different viewpoint.

“If somebody gets killed, then Stan is going to have to do something,” he said. “I think El Paso County is setting themselves up for a lawsuit.”

Update: Browning has reported that crews from El Paso County filled in a few potholes on the road.